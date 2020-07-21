Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered
Ghazni (Afghanistan) (AFP) - An Afghan girl shot dead two Taliban fighters and wounded several more after they dragged her parents from their home and killed them for supporting the government, officials said.The incident happened last week when insurgents stormed the home of Qamar Gul, a teenager from a village in the central province of Ghor. The fighters were looking for her father, the village chief, local police head Habiburahman Malekzada told AFP.Her father was a government supporter, which is why the Taliban fighters went to his house and dragged him out, Malekzada said.When his wife r... (more…)
Nepal to resume flights in boost for virus-hit tourism sector
Kathmandu (AFP) - Nepal said Tuesday it will resume international commercial flights in mid-August, in a boost for its coronavirus-hit tourism sector.The Himalayan nation shut its airports in late March to combat the spread of the virus, which has so far infected 17,844 people and claimed 40 lives in the country.The shutdown hit just before the peak of the tourism season, when hundreds of mountaineers and trekkers visit Nepal, costing the industry -- a key part of the economy -- millions of dollars.The decision to restart commercial domestic and international flights from August 17 was taken i... (more…)
Middle East mythbusters battle virus ‘infodemic’
Baghdad (AFP) - Browse through Arabic-language social media pages and you could walk away thinking COVID-19 is an American hoax, isn't deadly and can be swiftly cured with a garlic clove.Arabic pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are brimming with fake news stories on the novel coronavirus, from benign inaccuracies to full-throated conspiracy theories. As authorities work to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, civic platforms across the Middle East are stepping up to combat the Arabic "infodemic" they say is as dangerous as the infection itself."We correct the news and save lives," ... (more…)