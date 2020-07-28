Alabama arrests protesters painting ‘Good Trouble’ to honor John Lewis outside the state capitol: report

Protesters in Alabama continue to struggle in getting their state government to recognize the racism crisis in the state.
Protesters had painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the state capitol, but the city of Montgomery had it painted over.
Today, protesters returned to the scene in an attempt to paint “Good Trouble” to honor former Rep. John Lewis (D-SC), a native son of the state who passed away. But they were arrested.
“Several people, including a former longtime state senator, were arrested Tuesday for attempting to paint ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘Expand Medicaid’ on the street in front of the Alabama Capitol. Montgomery police swiftly handcuffed former Sen. Hank Sanders, 77, and at least five others as they began to write the words in yellow spray paint. A few others were arrested after they refused to move back onto the sidewalk,” the Associated Press reported Tuesday. “It was not immediately clear what they were being charged with.”
Alabama is one of roughly a dozen states that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
“This is the second time members of the group have been arrested,” the AP noted. “The group returned for the painting protest after five members of the group were arrested earlier in the month for writing Black Lives Matter and Expand Medicaid on the same spot. They said the two women in the group were strip-searched at the jail that time.”
