Alabama GOP Senate candidate defies DC quarantine to raise money — while Republicans are breaking city’s mask laws
Anyone coming from the top COVID-19 states in the country must quarantine in Washington, D.C., for 14 days before going out and about. According to the Washington Post, Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville coughed in the face of that law. However, he’s just another in a long line of Republicans breaking the laws all over Washington.
“Tuberville spent at least some of his time in D.C. at the Trump International Hotel, according to a photo posted to Facebook by Arkansas GOP Rep. Bruce Westerman showing the two men in the hotel lobby on Tuesday night,” the Post reported. “In the photo, neither man is wearing a mask.”
“A photo posted to Tuberville’s Facebook page on Tuesday before he arrived in D.C. shows him in a cramped room with close to 25 people seated shoulder-to-shoulder around a conference table without masks,” the report also said.
Meanwhile, at the U.S. Capitol, elected officials aren’t following Washington’s laws either. Several times during the hearings Tuesday and Wednesday, Republicans were reprimanded for refusing to wear their masks. Not only were they captured on video defying the law, but they also ignored the demands from the committee chairman.
At the hearing today, GOP @Jim_Jordan , refusing to take job seriously, accuses Google of favouring WHO science over republican lies on COVID19. Next speaker “i’ll talk about anti-trust instead of fringe conspiracy theories”. Jordan erupts in anger, refuses mask. Mayhem ensues pic.twitter.com/urQHTEWygL
— Jean-François Mezei (@jfmezei) July 29, 2020
Mask-skeptic Republican Gohmert positive for COVID-19; congressional colleagues to self-quarantine https://t.co/Jj1kHJDXSk pic.twitter.com/COCeeZG08i
— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 29, 2020
Attorney General Bill Barr was also filmed leaving the hearing room Tuesday without wearing a mask.
According to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s site, the Republicans should be charged with a fine. It’s unclear why they’re able to defy local laws when regular citizens would be slapped with a hefty ticket.
“Charges of violations of this Order may be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for possible prosecution in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, in the name of the District of Columbia, and persons found to be in violation of this Order or other rules promulgated pursuant to the Order are subject to fines of up to one thousand dollars ($1,000) per violation,” the site says.
Tuberville has also opposed the mask order his GOP governor issued in the state when their numbers began to spike. It’s an odd tactic for someone seeking to make the laws to defy them.
“Just like when he opposed the statewide mask order from Alabama’s Republican governor, Tommy Tuberville is ignoring medical experts because he’s more focused on raising campaign cash in Washington than doing what’s right,” said Democratic Senate Committee spokesperson Helen Kalla.
