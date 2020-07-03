Quantcast
Connect with us

Alan Dershowitz trends nationwide with harsh criticism for ‘defending Ghislaine Maxwell’

Published

1 min ago

on

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz was roasted on Friday after writing a column the day after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The article, published by the right-wing website Spectator USA, was titled, “The Ghislaine Maxwell I know.”

The Daily Beast characterized the column as “an impassioned defense of the British socialite that seemed to suggest he’s rooting for her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dershowitz was quickly roasted online, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Peter Navarro is a lunatic’: Trump advisor roasted for ‘insane’ MSNBC interview

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

White House advisor Peter Navarro was roasted on Friday after a bizarre interview on MSNBC where he pushed multiple conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic while attempting to deflect blame from the president.

Navarro serves as the director of trade and manufacturing policy and the National Defense Production Act policy coordinator.

Here's some of what people were saying about Navarro's interview with Ali Velshi:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump impersonator hilariously previews the president’s Mount Rushmore speech

Published

53 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

On Friday, musician and Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin posted a video satirically previewing the president's Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore.

"The Democrats want you to wear masks, but we don't need masks," said Cauvin, impersonating Trump's New York accent. "Everybody's feeling great — stop coughing! Everybody's feeling great. So healthy. Such great health."

"Democrats want to kill you and silence you," he continued.

He then delivered a parody rant against removing statues, which sources report Trump will make a central point of his speech. "Thomas Jefferson, that's another one they hate. Everyone makes mistakes, but he had African-American girlfriends!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump plans to attack the ‘left wing mob’ in culture war tirade at Mount Rushmore: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump will deliver a Fourth of July speech in front of Mount Rushmore. And according to ABC News reporter Will Steakin, the president plans to use the speech to engage in culture war saber-rattling, attacking the "left wing mob" for pushing to remove Confederate statues and other monuments that glorify racist aspects of American history.

Trump Rushmore speech will slam “left wing mob” trying to tear down “our history," campaign official briefed tells @ABC News

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image