Alan Dershowitz trends nationwide with harsh criticism for ‘defending Ghislaine Maxwell’

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz was roasted on Friday after writing a column the day after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The article, published by the right-wing website Spectator USA, was titled, “The Ghislaine Maxwell I know.”

The Daily Beast characterized the column as “an impassioned defense of the British socialite that seemed to suggest he’s rooting for her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dershowitz was quickly roasted online, here’s some of what people were saying:

Like to imagine Alan Dershowitz wrote this with little sweat droplets popping off of him like a looney tunes character pic.twitter.com/XfKBYhIsht — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 3, 2020

What did Ghislaine Maxwell ever do to deserve getting praised by Alan Dershowitz… Oh right, now I remember what she did. Pretty fitting. pic.twitter.com/GYOeY6kSpp — Katie Halper (@kthalps) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

People are angry about Alan Dershowitz defending Ghislaine Maxwell, but I'd like to remind them that these claims against Maxwell are more than 12 years old, which means Dershowitz will stop caring about them any day now. Just give it some time. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 3, 2020

What an amazing feeling it must be to be an editor at some website or newspaper opinion section and see that email from Alan Dershowitz with a subject line like "Story Idea?" show up in your inbox. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course Alan Dershowitz, the man who represented #BenedictDonald, would be spending this July 4th weekend writing an article defending Ghislaine Maxwell. I cant wait for this whole thing to explode in all of these creeps' faces! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Between Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, and himself, Alan Dershowitz is really cornering the "making shameless excuses for vile people who prey on underage girls" niche. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Dershowitz teaches law at Harvard in case you think lawyers have to be smart — Listen to @onbeliefpod & @ongriefpodcast Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) July 3, 2020

If @AlanDersh keeps this up, people are going to start lying and saying they didn't go to Harvard. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We've been telling you forever that Alan Dershowitz is terrible. Glad the world has come around to it. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 3, 2020

"It Is Unconstitutional For Anyone To Ask Ghislaine Maxwell About Barbados Around April-ish Of 2003" by Alan Dershowitz https://t.co/s25erC1ohB — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is this real?! Remember, the other person Alan Dershowitz keeps defending is trump. Probably a coincidence though. https://t.co/FMghb69vct — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 3, 2020

Just spent an hour jogging in 100 degree heat. Still not sweating as much as Alan Dershowitz is right now. — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) July 3, 2020

thinking about Alan Dershowitz writing this lede and going "ah yes, this will finally dispel all those crazy conspiracy theorists" pic.twitter.com/UHkqG0bEJ6 — dream song 4 (@chickenpaprika) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT