Alexander Vindman to retire from the military — citing ‘bullying, intimidation and retaliation’: report
On Wednesday, CNN reported that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was a key witness in the House impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, is stepping down from the military — and his lawyer, David Pressman, said the reason is he would be “forever limited” due to “political retaliation.”
According to CNN, senior Army officials told him he wouldn’t be deployable anymore, and there was White House interest in preventing his promotion in the ranks.
