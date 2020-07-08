Quantcast
Alexander Vindman to retire from the military — citing 'bullying, intimidation and retaliation': report

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was a key witness in the House impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, is stepping down from the military — and his lawyer, David Pressman, said the reason is he would be “forever limited” due to “political retaliation.”

According to CNN, senior Army officials told him he wouldn’t be deployable anymore, and there was White House interest in preventing his promotion in the ranks.

2020 Election

BUSTED: Trump family members encouraged supporters to vote by mail in recent robocalls

Published

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has made attacking voting by mail a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, despite the fact that that president himself has regularly voted by mail in past elections.

Now CNN reports that the president's own family members have encouraged their supporters to vote by mail in robocalls recorded earlier this year.

In a robocall recorded for the special election in California's 25th congressional district, daughter-in-law Lara Trump told supporters that they "can safely and securely vote for Mike Garcia by returning your mail in ballot by May 12."

Supreme Court sides with Trump on weakening Obama-era contraceptive mandate

Published

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

