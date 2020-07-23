Amber Heard says she loved ‘sober’ Johnny Depp
American actress Amber Heard testified Thursday she loved ex-husband Johnny Depp and was rooting for him to kick his drug habit before filing for divorce because of alleged domestic abuse.
Depp is suing the publisher and executive editor of The Sun tabloid in London’s High Court over a 2018 story accusing him of beating his 34-year old former wife.
The star-studded trial is due to conclude after three weeks of sometimes shocking revelations and allegations next Tuesday.
The Sun says it can back up its claim with 14 examples of Depp’s alleged violent behavior in the three years preceding Heard’s 2016 decision to file for divorce.
Their two-year marriage formally ended in January 2017.
Heard said on her fourth and final day of testimony that the two “had had a wonderful year together where he was sober and clean and that is how I got to know him”.
“I loved him and I didn’t want to lose that. The other side of him was a monster, but I always held out hope that he would get clean and sober,” she said.
Depp kicked off the hearings by admitting that he would become a “monster” when going off on days-long binges that saw him mix cocaine with powerful prescription pain killers and various other drugs.
“The Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise hero tried to get treatment for his addiction on his private island in the Bahamas in 2015.
– ‘I didn’t want this’ –
Depp accuses Heard of being the aggressor in their altercations and staging photos of her alleged injuries for personal gain.
The Sun’s lawyer Sasha Wass asked Heard about Depp’s allegation that the actress was trying to “benefit financially” by accusing him of abuse.
“No,” Heard replied. “What woman has ever benefited from being the victim of domestic violence?”
Heard said she was “entitled to 50 percent” of her 57-year-old former husband’s assets “without having to prove anything happened in the marriage, bad or good”.
She concluded her testimony by saying she was speaking out now because “more and more attacks were coming out against me and accusing me of being a liar”.
“I didn’t want to do this, I didn’t want to expose the totality of what really happened to me,” she said.
“I didn’t want to put Johnny (in a position) where the world or his kids would know fully what he was or what he could do. It’s embarrassing.”
Friday’s hearing will include evidence from Heard’s sister Whitney.
The defense is due to rest its case on Monday and Depp’s team is expected to make a closing statement Tuesday.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘He knows he is unfit’: Yale psychiatrist explains how Trump revealed he is mentally deteriorating
Yale School of Medicine forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee offered her expertise on Thursday to break down what President Donald Trump revealed about his mental fitness to hold office during a recent Fox News interview.
Lee says that Trump's attacks on Joe Biden's mental fitness are actually him admitting his own mental decline.
https://twitter.com/BandyXLee1/status/1286362939004456961
https://twitter.com/BandyXLee1/status/1286392623851282433
Lee also says that Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor now running for Congress, may not even be a medical doctor anymore.
Breaking Banner
Marine belonging to Trump’s helicopter squadron tests positive for COVID: report
According to a Marine Corps spokesperson speaking to POLITICO, a Marine assigned to the military helicopter squadron that transports President Trump has tested posited for coronavirus.
"The Marine, assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, was tested on Tuesday and received the positive result on Thursday, said spokesperson Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the squadron administers 80 to 100 tests per week," the report states.
The squadron was informed of the positive test on Thursday, just ahead of Trump's planned trip to Bedminster, N.J this weekend.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment," Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the Marine was never in direct contact with the Trump helicopters. "No impact is expected to the President during his trip to Bedminster, N.J."
Breaking Banner
White House denies Stephen Miller’s grandma died of COVID – but her death certificate says otherwise
According to a report from Mother Jones, the White House is denying Trump advisor Stephen Miller's grandmother died from complications due to coronavirus, but her death certificate says otherwise.
On July 4, Miller's uncle David Glosser, a vocal Trump critic who has also slammed Miller for his anti-immigrant policies, announced on Facebook the death of his mother, Ruth Glosser, who was Miller’s maternal grandmother.
"This morning my mother, Ruth Glosser, died of the late effects of COVID-19 like so many thousands of other people; both young and old," he wrote. "She survived the acute infection but was left with lung and neurological damage that destroyed her will to eat and her ability to breathe well enough to sustain arousal and consciousness. Over an 8-week period she gradually slipped away and died peacefully this morning."