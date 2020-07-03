Quantcast
Connect with us

‘America the racist and pitiful’: Columnist says Trump has turned the US into a laughingstock

Published

22 mins ago

on

On Friday, writing for The New Yorker, Robin Wright lamented that under President Donald Trump, the rest of the world has cemented a view of America as racist and incompetent — and the country may struggle to redefine itself even after he is gone.

“On the eve of America’s anniversary — our two hundred and forty-fourth — much of the world believes that the country is racist, battered and bruised,” wrote Wright. “‘Europe has long been suspicious — even jealous — of the way America has been able to pursue national wealth and power despite its deep social inequities,’ Robin Niblett, the director of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, also known as Chatham House, in London, told me. ‘When you take the Acela and pass through the poorest areas of Baltimore, you can’t believe you’re looking at part of the United States. There’s always been this sense of an underlying flaw in the U.S. system that it was getting away with — that somehow America was keeping just one step ahead of the grim reaper.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he argued, Europeans are losing their envy for America, increasingly seeing it as a country with a corrupt and racist justice system and a culture that obsesses over the stock market as Main Street suffers.

“The Trump Administration’s ineptitude in handling the covid-19 crisis, as well as the President’s disdain for longstanding allies and international treaties, have compounded the damage to America’s image,” wrote Wright. “A second poll, released last week by the European Council on Foreign Relations, reported that public perceptions of the United States are increasingly negative in virtually all of the European nations surveyed. In France, the country that backed the American Revolution and later donated the Statue of Liberty, forty-six per cent of the people polled said that their opinion of the U.S. has ‘worsened a lot.’ The proportion of respondents who still view America as a key ally is ‘vanishingly small’ — as low as six per cent in Italy.”

America also suffered from a low global perception around the late 2000s, at the end of the Bush administration, and rebounded after the election of President Barack Obama. These gains have been wiped out under Trump.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘America the racist and pitiful’: Columnist says Trump has turned the US into a laughingstock

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

On Friday, writing for The New Yorker, Robin Wright lamented that under President Donald Trump, the rest of the world has cemented a view of America as racist and incompetent — and the country may struggle to redefine itself even after he is gone.

"On the eve of America’s anniversary — our two hundred and forty-fourth — much of the world believes that the country is racist, battered and bruised," wrote Wright. "'Europe has long been suspicious — even jealous — of the way America has been able to pursue national wealth and power despite its deep social inequities,' Robin Niblett, the director of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, also known as Chatham House, in London, told me. 'When you take the Acela and pass through the poorest areas of Baltimore, you can’t believe you’re looking at part of the United States. There’s always been this sense of an underlying flaw in the U.S. system that it was getting away with — that somehow America was keeping just one step ahead of the grim reaper.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Suspicions mount that this Fox News host will run for president in 2024

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

Although Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is an incredibly polarizing and divisive figure, he is by no means obscure: the far-right host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” gets huge ratings. And according to Politico’s Alex Thompson, there is talk in right-wing circles of Carlson possibly running for president as a Republican in 2024.

Thompson, in an article published on July 2, explains, “Tucker Carlson’s audience is booming — and so is chatter that the popular Fox News host will parlay his TV perch into a run for president in 2024. Republican strategists, conservative commentators and former Trump campaign and administration officials are buzzing about Carlson as the next-generation leader of Donald Trump’s movement — with many believing he would be an immediate frontrunner in a Republican primary.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s official day starts at 4:45 pm today so he can travel to Mt. Rushmore for a fireworks show denounced as ‘insane’

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump today is living the dream. Actually, living a dream he's had for at least two years: to preside over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore, the iconic 80-year old national monument to four of America's greatest presidents.

The first item on the President's White House schedule is a 4:45 PM ET departure for what will be more than four hours of travel via Marine One, Air Force One, and presumably some form of government ground transportation to the the Black Hills of Keystone, South Dakota, the home of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The First Lady is expected to accompany the President.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image