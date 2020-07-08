Quantcast
American Airlines ordered passengers to stop social distancing — because they hadn’t paid for exit seats

July 8, 2020

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the flight crew on an American Airlines trip ordered two passengers to stop social distancing and move back to their seats.

The reason? The empty row they moved into cost slightly more.

“On a June 30 flight on American Airlines from Dallas to Newark, Joy Gonzalez, an aviation engineer based in Seattle, found herself seated at a window with two older passengers beside her in the middle and aisle seats,” reported Elaine Glusac. “In order to gain more social distance, she and the aisle passenger both moved to seats behind them where two rows were empty. But before takeoff, a flight attendant ordered them back to their assigned seats, telling them they had not paid for those exit row seats, which are more expensive.”

American, like many U.S. airlines, has spent the past several weeks blocking out the middle seat to maintain physical distance during the coronavirus pandemic. But as air travel has started to rebound, the policy has been enforced more sporadically, with passengers in lower-cost seats increasingly likely to find their aisle full. American denies this is their policy, but announced that middle seats will no longer be blocked out at all as of July 1.

The change has drawn criticism, including from Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who blasted American as “incredibly irresponsible” and said he will introduce a bill to ban the sale of middle seats for the duration of the pandemic.


Joe Shapiro's wife disputes Mary Trump's claim her husband took SATs for Trump

July 8, 2020

July 8, 2020

Mary Trump's upcoming tell-all book alleges that President Donald Trump's sister did his homework and friend and fellow University of Pennsylvania graduate, Joe Shapiro, took his SATs for him.

ABC News reported Wednesday that Pam Shriver, Shapiro's widow, said that he would never have done something like that.

"He always did the right thing, and that's why this hurts," said Shriver.

Kayleigh McEnany says she has no 'data' on whether Tulsa rally increased COVID — but city official says it likely did

July 8, 2020

July 8, 2020

At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was confronted with the fact that President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma led to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Her reply was to plead ignorance: "I have no data to indicate that."

However, according to a health official in Tulsa, the pattern of cases indicates it is "likely" that it did just that.

"President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests 'likely contributed' to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday," reported Sean Murphy for the Associated Press. "Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. By comparison, during the week before the June 20 Trump rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday."

