Anderson Cooper: Americans die while Trump is ‘safe inside his biological bunker’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Anderson Cooper is not holding anything back when it comes to Donald Trump.

In a segment for CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 on July 6, Cooper lambasted Trump’s claim that COVID-19 is “99% harmless,” saying it’s another example of the president never being in the fight against COVID-19 in the first place.

In a chilling recap, Cooper said, “If divisive, inflammatory, racist words could kill the coronavirus, then the President of the United States would be heading to Stockholm right now to pick up his Nobel Prize in medicine.”

Cooper continued, “Instead tonight, the same as every night, he’s safe inside his biological bunker surrounded by people wearing masks and frequently getting tested. From the safety of his biological bunker he’s encouraging the rest of us not to follow the best scientific advice.”

Watch the full segment below.


CNN’s Bakari Sellers slams Rick Santorum for claiming slavery and abortion are the same thing

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

CNN conservative Rick Santorum on Tuesday got into hot water when he suggested that women who get abortions were committing a sin on par with owning slaves.

During a debate about the removal of assorted monuments across the United States, Santorum said that Sellers should learn to live with statues of people who once owned slaves the same way that he lives with Democrats who favor giving women reproductive rights.

"I have a hard time reconciling people who are allowing people to be killed in the womb, but you know what, I do, and we all do," he said. "And we all have to reconcile things that we have differences about."

Trump can’t save himself by ‘turning up the racism dial’ — and history proves it: columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Jamelle Bouie said that President Donald Trump's effort to bait his base with racism and grievance politics won't be able to save him from electoral doom.

"Donald Trump made his name in Republican Party politics as a 'birther,' a true believer in — and an evangelist for — the racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was a foreign-born, illegitimate president," wrote Bouie. "Having stoked a wave of white grievance and resentment, Trump rode it, first to influence — let’s not forget that Mitt Romney came to receive Trump’s endorsement in person during the 2012 presidential race — and then to the summit of power as president himself."

‘Political arsonist’ Trump has left Republicans with no choice but to boot him in November: conservative

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party over Donald Trump -- said that the president has made it impossible for conservatives to vote for him in November because he has "destroyed" everything he has touched.

As Lewis sees it, the president's descent into overt racism following the murder of George Floyd instead of reading the room and seeing Americans across the board were outraged, handed a major victory to Democrats and gave conservatives who were on the fence a reason to flee him.

