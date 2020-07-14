Anderson Cooper tears into Trump for lying about coronavirus death rate: ‘This is just ludicrous’

On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper led his show with a searing indictment of President Donald Trump for his ongoing lies about his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper particularly took umbrage at Trump’s claim, at the day’s Rose Garden press conference, that “we have just about the lowest mortality rate” and only seem to have more cases because “we do tremendous testing. We have the best testing in the world.”

“This is just ludicrous,” said Cooper. “This is the president of the United States. More than 130,000 people dead in this country and he’s continuing this ridiculous lie, it’s nonsensical. It defies any belief. We shouldn’t be surprised because this is what he does. This is one of president’s favorite lies. The United States is not the best or close to it in deaths — it’s the seventh-worst in the world. The testing doesn’t discover them. According to Redfield and others, the cases we know about are probably far underestimating the actual spread of this virus.”

“The president also spoke to CBS News tonight,” said Cooper, just before inviting on chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta. “He said the testing is working, quote, ‘too well’ and probably the only person who thinks that. He equated the Confederate battle flag with people protesting the killing of African-Americans by police … there seems like there is no one around the president — Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, is new. He came in, I guess, some people thought there would be some change right now which seems to be rearranging, is there anyone around the president who shakes their head when they hear rambling in the Rose Garden like this?”

