Another fired Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd death is out of jail

Published

1 min ago

on

MINNEAPOLIS — A third fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s Memorial Day death has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail recordsTao Thao, 34, posted $750,000 bail and was released from the downtown Minneapolis jail Saturday morning. He had been held on $1 million bail with no conditions or $750,000 bail with conditions.He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Thao was one of four Minne…

GOP powerbroker left Texas governor a voicemail requesting National Guard ‘shoot to kill’ rioters

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

""Kill 'em." Houston GOP powerbroker Steve Hotze left Greg Abbott a voicemail requesting National Guard "shoot to kill" rioters" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

In the days after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis last month, as massive protests against police brutality spread across Texas and other states, conservative power broker Steve Hotze of Houston called Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff to pass along a message.

Christopher Columbus statue toppled in Baltimore by protesters

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Protesters in the US city of Baltimore pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Saturday, local media reported, the latest monument to be toppled in anti-racism demonstrations.

Statues of figures connected to colonialism and slavery have been ripped from their plinths in the United States and around the world since Black Lives Matter protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

Footage published by the Baltimore Sun showed protesters using ropes to pull down the statue of Columbus – the Italian navigator who reached the Americas in 1492 – near the city's Little Italy district and rolling it into the Inner Harbor on the night of July 4.

2020 Election

Trump is making a move to endanger LGBTQ and civil rights activists around the world

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Josh Wilson, a 26-year-old, sheriff’s deputy in Clarksville, Tennessee, was recently fired for social media posts he made expressing hatred for gay people and the rainbow flag, love for Andrew Jackson (the U.S. President who committed genocide against Native Americans) and mockery for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wilson was hired by the local police department in 2016, two years before it started reviewing applicants’ social media profiles as part of their background check process. If they had, they would’ve seen Wilson’s troubling statements, which we’ve included below with our rebuttals:

