Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Another hoax’: Trump whines and rambles about Supreme Court and New York in latest meeting

Published

1 min ago

on

After spending most of the day whining on Twitter, President Donald Trump spoke to the press from the White House Thursday afternoon to call questions about his taxes and financial documents a “witch hunt.”

Trump has used the term to reference the Russia scandal, the Ukraine scandal, cases against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, his friend Roger Stone and any other topics he chooses on any given day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you have a reaction to the Supreme Court rulings today?” asked a reporter that sounded like CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“The rulings we’re basically starting all over again,” Trump said. “This is a political witch-hunt… it’s a witch-hunt, it’s a hoax, just like the Mueller investigation… this is purely political…”

He then rambled on about people leaving New York because “you know what’s going on,” but didn’t elaborate. He then accused former President Barack Obama of spying on his campaign illegally, which is factually incorrect and has been proven by Trump’s own Justice Department to be a lie.

Trump closed by saying he wanted to thank Hispanic people for standing with him, which, according to polling, they do not.

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis is secretly sabotaging Florida’s efforts to court the Republican National Convention: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

After President Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a push to bring the convention to his state. But according to a report from The New York Times, DeSantis is now hindering his state's efforts to bring in the event.

"Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, has directed his top fund-raiser, Heather Barker, to tell donors not to give to the convention because of a personal dispute between the governor and Susie Wiles, his former campaign manager who is serving as an informal adviser to the convention planners, according to multiple people familiar with his actions," the Times' Annie Karni and Patricia Mazzei write.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany has railed against recipients of government assistance — but her parents received $1-2 million in PPP loans: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been highly critical of Americans who receive any type of government assistance and isn’t shy about expressing her disdain for “welfare recipients.” But McEnany’s parents, according to data released by the Small Business Administration earlier this week, received millions of dollars in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Fast food manager curses at father who asked her to put a mask on while preparing his food

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

An incident at a fast food drive-thru in New York on July 4 was captured on video, showing a family engaged in a confrontation with a restaurant manager who apparently wasn't wearing a mask, News12 reports.

Brandon Trotta says he took his kids to Dairy Queen when he saw several employees inside not wearing masks.

“I saw the person preparing our Blizzards not wearing a mask so I told the cashier that I'm not going to take those and I asked if they could remake them wearing a mask,” he told News 12.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image