Anti-masker held bank employee 'up against a glass cubicle' while 'screaming obscenities': police

Published

1 min ago

on

A man who refused to wear a face mask in a local bank in western New York was arrested last week after Lakewood-Busti police say he held a bank employee “up against a glass cubicle” while “screaming obscenities.”

Local news station WKBW in Buffalo reports that Gerald Hewes of Mayville, New York walked into a KeyBank in the village of Lakewood without wearing a face mask, despite the banks requirement that customers must wear masks in order to be served.

When employees at the bank asked him to put on a mask or leave, Hewes allegedly became violent and assaulted a bank employee, and local police tell WKBW that they saw him holding a bank employee against a cubicle when they arrived on the scene.

Police immediately rushed to pull Hewes away from the employee and diffuse the conflict — but they say that he then started fighting with officers too.

He was arrested and has been charged with harassment, obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.


Visitors to Washington DC from 27 'high-risk' states must quarantine: mayor

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Visitors to Washington from 27 US states considered "high-risk" for coronavirus will have to self-quarantine for two weeks, the mayor said Monday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the self-quarantine order on Friday and released the list of states considered "high-risk" on Monday.

The 14-day self-quarantine applies to anyone who has visited a "high-risk" state within the prior 14 days for non-essential activities.

A high-risk state is one where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, the mayor's office said.

Visitors from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia were exempted from the order.

National Guard commander suggests Attorney General Bill Barr lied about gassing protesters for Trump photo op

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A National Guard commander who was present when authorities cleared Lafayette Square or protesters last month is expected to contradict Attorney General William Barr's account of events.

In a statement posted to the House Natural Resources Committee website on Monday, Major Adam DeMarco said that “demonstrators were behaving peacefully” before authorities deployed “excessive use of force” against the protesters.

Fox News is blinding Trump — and it could inadvertently doom his re-election: columnist

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

It's no secret that President Donald Trump loves watching coverage of himself on Fox News, but that habit may bring about his political downfall.

The president's "shameless propaganda outlet" persuades Trump that he's succeeding, even when solid majorities disapprove of his leadership, and the Washington Post's Greg Sargent says that his reliance on Fox News nudges him toward bad decisions and blinds him to the political consequences.

