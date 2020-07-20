Anti-maskers revolt against Trump’s surgeon general after he begs them to stop buying into conspiracy theories

Surgeon General Jerome Adams went on “Fox & Friends” on Monday and begged viewers to stop buying into conspiracy theories about public health recommendations about wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directly addressing Fox viewers, the Trump surgeon general all but begged them to take the pandemic seriously and to wear masks.

“I’m pleading with your viewers, I’m begging you, please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say wear a face covering,” Adams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many anti-maskers were not buying Adams’s pleas, and claimed that he must be part of a global conspiracy led by public health experts to destroy freedom in the United States.

Check out some reactions below.

Gen. Jerome Adams is in on the big lie. https://t.co/ifC3eOmxbt — Mother of owl & chameleon (@susanbo93806217) July 20, 2020

but it´s an attempt to take away our breathe — Francisco Castelo Branco (@Xycocb) July 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t have to listen to advice. Sure, some advice is good and some isn’t, but it just boils down to if you want to wear a mask because you’re a scared cat, wear it. Still no information, from any power to be, on building immune systems. Masks KILL your immune systems. — Howie Felterbush (@HFelterbush) July 20, 2020

It's a beta test for how far they can push Americans. — Special K. (@the_legit_shag) July 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The GATES OF HELL won't stop for a mask+ lol — KING+JAMES7**#NOMORE*❤️🙏🏽+#TEAMTMOBILE*°•+🇺🇸 (@KINGJAM97071808) July 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well Jerome, you can bite a stump! — Levim429 (@levim429) July 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why a mask in your profile pic? Fear mongering at its finest — Levim429 (@levim429) July 20, 2020

It’s always political! 4 months into a pandemic, Marxist/communist insurrection attempt in Democrat ran cities, CDC Says no masks they don’t work, admits to mixing up data, virus spread everywhere,now everyone is being forced into compliance to wear these stupid pieces of cloth! — liltigerlil ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@liltilgerlil) July 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

you sold us out….. — QuitUrCryin (@QuitUrCryin2020) July 20, 2020

Both the Surgeon General and Fox & Friends are lying about the success of hydroxychloroquine so that more can die to elect Biden.Despicable.Doucy never invites Dr. Zelenko or Dr. Stephen Smith on his show,that's evil corruption. — MeMe (@richiefortrump) July 20, 2020