‘Appalling and dangerous’: Trump’s Pentagon chief under fire after leaked military docs refer to journalists as ‘adversaries’

Published

1 min ago

on

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (photo) is requiring all all DoD personnel, including military, civilian and on-site contractors, to complete a course that refers to protestors and even journalists as “adversaries,” Politico reports. In defending the term, a Pentagon spokesperson went on to refer to protestors and journalists as a “threat.”

The “mandatory Pentagon training course” is “designed to teach Defense Department personnel how to better protect sensitive information,” namely leaks, Politico adds. The training must be completed in the next 60 days.

“The Department of Defense (DoD) remains committed to transparency to promote accountability and public trust. [However] unauthorized disclosures jeopardize our DoD personnel, operations, strategies and policies to the benefit of our adversaries,” Secretary Esper writes in a memo.

Experts are expressing concern.

“‘Adversary’ is a loaded term, we use it to define Russia, for example,” says ABC News analyst Mick Mulroy, who served as the Pentagon’s Middle East policy official in the Trump administration.

In case there’s any question as to how dangerous this is, former Pentagon press secretary and CIA spokesperson George Little calls it “appalling and dangerous.”

“It brings to mind the same tin ear Secretary Esper recently demonstrated when he used the military term battlespace to describe America’s city streets,” Little told Politico. “The Pentagon and the press have a long history over working alongside each other in service of the American people. Even when they don’t see eye to eye on the issues, there’s been a long history of respect for their common mission, and it’s unfortunate that the current Pentagon leadership has largely abandoned it.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
The sad truth about how Trump snookered the endlessly gullible mainstream media

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

After snookering the endlessly gullible mainstream media last week with another of his endless "pivots," Donald Trump was back to his normal self — spreading conspiracy theories, making up ridiculous lies, not caring one single bit about the well-being of the people he was elected to serve — at Tuesday's so-called coronavirus briefing. His campaign is now heralding Trump's supposedly new understanding that the pandemic is a very serious thing, but Trump didn't act that way. He spent the entire event minimizing the dangers of the virus, pushing a hoax theory that there's a "cure" and insisting that states end lockdown restrictions that Trump believes are hobbling the economy and damaging his chances for re-election.

‘I failed my fellow American citizens’: Regretful women Trump voters are a sign of his 2020 troubles

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Writing in The Guardian this Wednesday, Adam Gabbatt reports that while Trump won narrow victory in 2016 with the help of college-educated white women, there are signs he's losing that support in a number of crucial swing states.

Gabbatt highlights the story of Claudia Luckenbach-Boman, who voted for Trump in 2016 when she was a 19-year-old college student.

“I really failed my fellow American citizens,” she said. “I’m extremely disappointed in myself, and sometimes I am really afraid to talk about it.

“If I were to vote again for Donald Trump in 2020, it would be just as much a failure as an American, but also a failure as a human being,” she added.

Prominent legal expert slams Bill Barr for ‘unethical, deceitful conduct’ and a pattern of dishonesty

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

On July 22, a group of legal experts and prominent attorneys in Washington, D.C. filed a letter of complaint against Attorney General William Barr, accusing him of acting unethically in service of President Donald Trump and failing to honor the rule of law. That letter, attorney Paul Rosenzweig stresses in a USA Today op-ed published on July 28, was perfectly justified — as Barr has shown a pattern of dishonesty.

