‘Are you kidding me?’ CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for hawking Goya products during a pandemic

On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo exploded with outrage over the image of President Donald Trump promoting Goya food products from the Oval Office — just a day after his daughter did the same.

“The pandemic is in full effect,” said Cuomo. “You tell me how a president, in the middle of a pandemic, has got time for this bullsh*t. Are you kidding me? Hawking products? Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute Desk? This is what he’s resolute about? Pandemic priorities? His daughter Ivanka, top White House adviser, are you kidding me? Marketing for a brand following calls for a boycott after Goya’s CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me?”

“Seriously,” Cuomo fumed. “This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting at the Resolute Desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Faucis, but we only have one. Why? The idea of him messing with Fauci when he’s selling magic beans is crazy.”

“What good reason? That’s the question,” said Cuomo. “Now, you say, ‘none.’ Okay. So what’s the bad reason? Now things start to look more clear. Shift the blame, put stink on Fauci, sell your beans. Cut out the CDC from data information … I don’t know a good reason but I know a bad one. Lie, deny, and defy. The president keeps telling you the problem is testing. You don’t think that has anything to do with his desire for this information? Wake up. This is what’s making us sick.”

Watch below: