Arizona blocks press from interviewing inmates — including the hundreds with coronavirus

The state of Arizona is one of several southern states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 after reopening. The state has reported 134,613 cases and 2,492 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry has reported 591 cases from the 4,387 inmates tested with results returned. At least 5 inmates were killed in prison by the virus.

The spread of the virus inside prisons adds a fascinating new report by public radio station KJZZ.

“Arizona Department of Corrections Director David Shinn has drastically altered the department media policy regarding staff and inmate communication with the press,” JKZZ reported.

“’Department Order 207 – Media Relations’ was updated July 9, 2020, excluding an entire section regarding media access to inmates. The previous version of the order, updated March 25, 2013, outlined several channels of communication between members of the press and inmates, including mail, telephone and in-person interviews. The new Department order only specifies media may submit questions for inmates through the mail,” KJZZ explained.

The station explained the significance of the change.

“Over the past four years, KJZZ has conducted more than 20 phone interviews with inmates in Arizona prisons. The interviews have all gone as planned, without incident, and lasted 15 minutes each per department policy,” the station explained.

The new policy effectively puts a gag order on prison staff — and threatens disciplinary action against those who do not comply.

“Employees on or off duty who receive any inquiry about the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) from the media or public are not authorized to speak to the media or public on behalf of ADCRR,” the new order reads. ““All Department employees are required to comply in full with this Department Order.”

