Quantcast
Connect with us

Arizona GOP chair had Twitter account ‘temporarily limited’ for spreading COVID misinformation: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

The medical doctor who runs the Arizona Republican Party had her Twitter account “temporarily limited” for spreading misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Twitter has ‘temporarily limited’ the account features of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward after determining she violated its policy on spreading misleading and ‘potentially harmful’ information about the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. “Ward, a physician, has downplayed the severity of the virus’s spread in Arizona, even as caseloads skyrocketed and the state spiraled into a national hot spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Naturally, Ward and the party she leads see a conspiracy afoot,” Laurie Roberts, a columnist for the newspaper noted, with a tweet from the Arizona GOP.

“It’s unclear whether Ward, who is a doctor, sees a conspiracy to suppress a cure in order for Big Pharma to later score big profits on a vaccine or a conspiracy to suppress a cure in order for Joe Biden to wreck Trump’s re-election chances,” the newspaper noted. “Also unclear: why Twitter would have any obligation to allow Ward – or anybody else – to post bogus claims on its website about an anti-malarial drug the FDA says ‘can cause serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.'”

“Before you run out and snap up some hydroxychloroquine, though, know that Dr. Immanuel also claims that gynecological cysts and endometriosis are caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches, according to the Daily Beast. Also, that alien DNA is being used in medical treatments and that scientists are working on a vaccine to prevent people from being religious,” she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Arizona GOP chair had Twitter account ‘temporarily limited’ for spreading COVID misinformation: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The medical doctor who runs the Arizona Republican Party had her Twitter account "temporarily limited" for spreading misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Twitter has 'temporarily limited' the account features of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward after determining she violated its policy on spreading misleading and 'potentially harmful' information about the COVID-19 pandemic," the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. "Ward, a physician, has downplayed the severity of the virus's spread in Arizona, even as caseloads skyrocketed and the state spiraled into a national hot spot.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Pelosi dismisses Bill Barr as ‘just a henchman for the president’ following congressional testimony

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber interviewed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) following Attorney General Bill Barr's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Melber asked Pelosi about one moment in Barr's testimony, when he responded to her characterization of Department of Homeland Security agents in Portland being like storm troopers.

Barr said, "I think it's irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers."

Pelosi replied that Barr did not say anything when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani compared the FBI agents executing a search warrant on Michael Cohen were stormtroopers.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russia caught disseminating COVID disinformation through three English-language websites: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Russia used a trio of English-language sites to spread false information about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Russian military intelligence, known as the G.R.U., has used its ties with a Russian government information center, InfoRos, and other websites to push out disinformation and propaganda about the pandemic, such as amplifying false Chinese arguments that the virus was created by the United States military and articles that said Russia’s medical assistance could bring a new détente with Washington," reported Julian Barnes.

Continue Reading
 
 