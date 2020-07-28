Arizona GOP chair had Twitter account ‘temporarily limited’ for spreading COVID misinformation: report

The medical doctor who runs the Arizona Republican Party had her Twitter account “temporarily limited” for spreading misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Twitter has ‘temporarily limited’ the account features of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward after determining she violated its policy on spreading misleading and ‘potentially harmful’ information about the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. “Ward, a physician, has downplayed the severity of the virus’s spread in Arizona, even as caseloads skyrocketed and the state spiraled into a national hot spot.

“Naturally, Ward and the party she leads see a conspiracy afoot,” Laurie Roberts, a columnist for the newspaper noted, with a tweet from the Arizona GOP.

#BIGTECH CENSORSHIP: @Twitter has suspended the account of @AZGOP Chairwoman @kelliwardaz — one week before Arizona’s August 4th Primary — for tweeting a #COVID19 video featuring doctors discussing the benefits of using #Hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis. Election interference! pic.twitter.com/j7EclhCxVg — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) July 28, 2020

“It’s unclear whether Ward, who is a doctor, sees a conspiracy to suppress a cure in order for Big Pharma to later score big profits on a vaccine or a conspiracy to suppress a cure in order for Joe Biden to wreck Trump’s re-election chances,” the newspaper noted. “Also unclear: why Twitter would have any obligation to allow Ward – or anybody else – to post bogus claims on its website about an anti-malarial drug the FDA says ‘can cause serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.'”

“Before you run out and snap up some hydroxychloroquine, though, know that Dr. Immanuel also claims that gynecological cysts and endometriosis are caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches, according to the Daily Beast. Also, that alien DNA is being used in medical treatments and that scientists are working on a vaccine to prevent people from being religious,” she noted.