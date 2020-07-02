Arizona Republican attacks Fauci and Birx for ‘undermining’ Trump with COVID-19 facts

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona set a record on Thursday, but one of the state’s Republican representatives in Congress went to Fox News to urge the end of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force.

“I think that Birx and Fauci have gone well past their, their — they’ve expired, their time of usefulness has expired,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What they do, is when the president comes out and makes a policy — because he is the president, he is the policymaker. When they come and make these statements that they make, they engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president’s doing. That’s what I think’s critical,” they argued.

“Doesn’t he defer to them as the health experts?” Neil Cavuto asked. “Doesn’t he have a commission because he defers to them as the health experts? And they’re citing worries.”

“But isn’t that what doctors do, kind of look after people’s lives?” Cavuto asked.

“Neil, what I’m saying is the task force may not be necessary anymore,” Biggs said. “And what I’m saying is that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have undermined what this president is trying to do.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who wants to disband the coronavirus task force: When's the last time Fauci or Birx have seen a patient? Fox's Neil Cavuto: "When's the last time you have?!" Biggs: I'm not a doctor. Cavuto: "But you’re telling the ones who are to get out!" pic.twitter.com/HJyJy3kyWS — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 2, 2020