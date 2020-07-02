Quantcast
Connect with us

Arizona Republican attacks Fauci and Birx for ‘undermining’ Trump with COVID-19 facts

Published

1 min ago

on

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona set a record on Thursday, but one of the state’s Republican representatives in Congress went to Fox News to urge the end of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force.

“I think that Birx and Fauci have gone well past their, their — they’ve expired, their time of usefulness has expired,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What they do, is when the president comes out and makes a policy — because he is the president, he is the policymaker. When they come and make these statements that they make, they engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president’s doing. That’s what I think’s critical,” they argued.

“Doesn’t he defer to them as the health experts?” Neil Cavuto asked. “Doesn’t he have a commission because he defers to them as the health experts? And they’re citing worries.”

“But isn’t that what doctors do, kind of look after people’s lives?” Cavuto asked.

“Neil, what I’m saying is the task force may not be necessary anymore,” Biggs said. “And what I’m saying is that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have undermined what this president is trying to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas conservatives lose their minds after GOP Gov. Greg Abbott mandates masks in public

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Texas' Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott finally acknowledged that there is a serious problem as COVID-19 takes down the state's population.

It was just a few months ago that municipalities were deciding for themselves when and if they would reopen. But Abbott shut it down, saying that his orders "overrule any local jurisdiction."

In April, "Abbott and the state’s other Republican leaders have blasted local officials in Dallas and Houston for what they called overzealous enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, first zeroing in on Democratically led Harris County’s decision to fine residents for not wearing face masks, a penalty Abbott banned in his April 27 reopening order," ProPublica reported. "The fights came to a head this month with the arrest of a Dallas hair salon owner who refused to shutter her business, an act of defiance that was supported by a right-wing group that launched a GoFundMe campaign a day before she reopened that raised $500,000 before it was disabled."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Unemployment may not return to pre-COVID levels for a decade: Congressional Budget Office

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that it could take a decade for unemployment levels to return to where they were before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

"The economic outlook for the next 10 years has 'deteriorated significantly' since the independent budget agency issued its last complete set of projections in January, CBO noted," reported Caitlan Emma. "That illustrates the devastating effects of the pandemic and underscores the reality of a slower economic recovery than the 'rocket ship' rebound predicted by President Donald Trump."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fired SDNY prosecutor to testify before House Judiciary Committee — behind closed doors: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Geoffrey Berman will testify after the bizarre sequence of events that preceded his ouster from the office. AG Bill Barr announced that Berman was resigning, with the SDNY denied. He was then fired by President Donald Trump.

NEW: Fired US Attorney for SDNY Geoffrey Berman will appear next week before House Judiciary behind closed doors next Thursday, according to a congressional aide

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image