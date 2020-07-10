As coronavirus spikes break new records Dr. Fauci reveals Trump doesn’t even speak to him anymore
President Donald Trump tried to claim the mantle of a “wartime president,” battling the “unseen enemy,” but as it turns out one of the people who could best help him with the coronavirus battle is who’s really “unseen.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and probably the most respected public health expert on the government’s payroll, reveals the President of the United States no longer talks to him.
In fact, Trump hasn’t talked to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in over a month – and hasn’t been able to update Trump in at least two.
“Fauci last saw Trump in person at the White House on June 2 — and says he has not briefed the president for at least two months,” the Financial Times reports.
Could this be the reason?
….Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating. So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
As of Friday the U.S. has 3,262,180 cases of coronavirus, with 136,290 deaths. On Thursday alone there were 61,067 new cases, and 960 deaths.
The New York Times reports new coronavirus cases are up 60% over the past 14 days. In fact, in 39 out of 50 states new cases are increasing.
For example, here’s what Florida’s daily cases per capita chart looks like at The New York Times:
Arizona’s spike is so tall it literally bleeds into the text on the Time’s page:
As recently as Wednesday of last week Trump was still insisting coronavirus will “disappear.”
COVID-19
