Quantcast
Connect with us

As coronavirus spikes break new records Dr. Fauci reveals Trump doesn’t even speak to him anymore

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tried to claim the mantle of a “wartime president,” battling the “unseen enemy,” but as it turns out one of the people who could best help him with the coronavirus battle is who’s really “unseen.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and probably the most respected public health expert on the government’s payroll, reveals the President of the United States no longer talks to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Trump hasn’t talked to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in over a month – and hasn’t been able to update Trump in at least two.

“Fauci last saw Trump in person at the White House on June 2 — and says he has not briefed the president for at least two months,” the Financial Times reports.

Could this be the reason?

As of Friday the U.S. has 3,262,180 cases of coronavirus, with 136,290 deaths. On Thursday alone there were 61,067 new cases, and 960 deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times reports new coronavirus cases are up 60% over the past 14 days. In fact, in 39 out of 50 states new cases are increasing.

For example, here’s what Florida’s daily cases per capita chart looks like at The New York Times:

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona’s spike is so tall it literally bleeds into the text on the Time’s page:

ADVERTISEMENT

As recently as Wednesday of last week Trump was still insisting coronavirus will “disappear.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

As coronavirus spikes break new records Dr. Fauci reveals Trump doesn’t even speak to him anymore

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to claim the mantle of a "wartime president," battling the "unseen enemy," but as it turns out one of the people who could best help him with the coronavirus battle is who's really "unseen."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and probably the most respected public health expert on the government's payroll, reveals the President of the United States no longer talks to him.

In fact, Trump hasn't talked to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in over a month – and hasn't been able to update Trump in at least two.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia shut down for COVID-19 after staffers pressured against wearing face masks

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign office, located in northern Virginia just outside of Washington, was forced to shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Politico reported Friday that for a week cleaners were brought into the headquarters to scrub surfaces, disinfect equipment and try and stave off the coronavirus from hitting the campaign more than it already has.

While in Tulsa, Oklahoma, eight members of Trump's advance team contracted the coronavirus, including Secret Service agents. While in Arizona the following week, more of Trump's Secret Service got the virus. To make matters worse, when Trump headed to South Dakota for a Fourth of July celebration, his son's girlfriend, who also works on the campaign, contracted the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump seems determined to destroy us all

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Useful ways to pass the quarantine time: Since April, in response to the pandemic, I've been involved with a series of Zoom webinars examining a number of issues through the lens of COVID-19. So far, we've covered everything from mental health and addiction and recovery to the search for a vaccine.

The sessions are organized by Hollywood Health & Society which, as per their website, "is a program of the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center that provides the entertainment industry with accurate and up-to-date information for storylines on health, safety and security." The Writers Guilds of America East and West have been co-sponsoring the webinars; as immediate past president of the Writers Guild East, I’ve had the pleasure of moderating several of them.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image