As Putin’s hackers try to steal COVID-19 vaccine secrets ‘Kremlin Kevin’ McCarthy pushes bill to ‘protect America’s statues’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Many Americans woke to the news Thursday morning that Russian hackers are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets from the U.S., the UK, and Canada, according to officials in those three countries, CNN reports, The Russian hackers are the same group of President Vladimir Putin’s “Cozy Bear” intelligence agents accused of hacking the DNC’s servers before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Meanwhile, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has just announced on Twitter he has “introduced the Protect America’s Statues Act to cut funding from cities and states that refuse to restore order.”

McCarthy says he is concerned that “Leftwing mobs are trying to erase history by destroying statues of George Washington, General Grant, and Christopher Columbus. Enough is enough.”

McCarthy’s bill would apply to “any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States.”

Some Americans are expressing concern that the coronavirus pandemic, already by far the worst in the world and growing significantly in the vast majority of states, is not important to Republicans in Congress or the White House.

“Just completely uninterested in even thinking about addressing the colossal problems plaguing the country, a total abdication in favor of culture war pot-stirring,” Media Matters’ Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz lamented in response to Minority Leader McCarthy bragging about his new bill.

He is not alone.

