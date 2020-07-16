As Putin’s hackers try to steal COVID-19 vaccine secrets ‘Kremlin Kevin’ McCarthy pushes bill to ‘protect America’s statues’

Many Americans woke to the news Thursday morning that Russian hackers are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets from the U.S., the UK, and Canada, according to officials in those three countries, CNN reports, The Russian hackers are the same group of President Vladimir Putin’s “Cozy Bear” intelligence agents accused of hacking the DNC’s servers before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Meanwhile, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has just announced on Twitter he has “introduced the Protect America’s Statues Act to cut funding from cities and states that refuse to restore order.”

McCarthy says he is concerned that “Leftwing mobs are trying to erase history by destroying statues of George Washington, General Grant, and Christopher Columbus. Enough is enough.”

Just now → I introduced the Protect America’s Statues Act to cut funding from cities and states that refuse to restore order. Leftwing mobs are trying to erase history by destroying statues of George Washington, General Grant, and Christopher Columbus. Enough is enough. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 16, 2020

McCarthy’s bill would apply to “any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States.”

Some Americans are expressing concern that the coronavirus pandemic, already by far the worst in the world and growing significantly in the vast majority of states, is not important to Republicans in Congress or the White House.

“Just completely uninterested in even thinking about addressing the colossal problems plaguing the country, a total abdication in favor of culture war pot-stirring,” Media Matters’ Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz lamented in response to Minority Leader McCarthy bragging about his new bill.

He is not alone.

WHY are ALL the Trumps & the @GOPLeader MORE WORRIED about Protecting STATUES than Protecting AMERICAN LIVES???? pic.twitter.com/n6sfPiS3Ya — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) July 16, 2020

Your proposed act is an “act” of desperation, becuase you dont have anything to offer except division.

address these issue 👇👇👇

TOTAL CASES: 3,416,428

TOTAL DEATHS:135,991

11.1% unemployment

Racism the worst for generations

Division worst since Civil War

Russian Bounty pic.twitter.com/S9zzmkOowQ — Jamal Al-Shalabi (@JamalAlShalabi1) July 16, 2020

Are you kidding?????!

Thousands of Americans are dying every day because of this administrations reluctance to do anything to fight this pandemic and all Kremlin Kevin can do is introduce acts to protect statues!!!!

VOTE HIM OUT!!!!!!!!!!! — charlie (@herbiechar) July 16, 2020

People are dying from the Coronavirus and you are worried about some dumb statues. — tanyia (@tanyia) July 16, 2020

