As virus rages in US, Trump finally wears a mask
Bethesda (United States) (AFP) – US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health example as the coronavirus rampages across America.Trump had on a dark mask with the presidential seal as he walked through the corridors of Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington to meet wounded veterans.Trump strode past reporters and did not stop to speak to them about what had become a hotly anticipated moment — would he have a change of heart on a practice recommended by the government’s own medical expert…
Breaking Banner
Trump considered selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS chief
President Donald Trump's former acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the leader of the free world considered selling Puerto Rico.
Elaine Duke, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, spoke with The New York Times in a "wide-ranging interview" about her 14 months working for Trump.
"Among her most searing moments during the response to the hurricanes came when she heard Mr. Trump raise the possibility of 'divesting' or 'selling' Puerto Rico as the island struggled to recover," the newspaper reported.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter complains about being socially toxic: ‘People unfriend you’
Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro on Saturday complained about being judged by the content of her character.
"People unfriend you!' Pirro complained. "They don't want you to be a -- they don't want to communicate with you."
"People I've had at my wedding don't talk -- my children's weddings actually, they don't talk to me anymore," she explained.
"It's not usually the right or the left, I mean, the intolerance is on the left," she argued.
The longtime Trump friend was harshly criticized for her complaints. Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/joshtpm/status/1282132522332282880
Breaking Banner
Trump disappointed conservative media isn’t praising him enough for letting Roger Stone walk: report
President Donald Trump has been disappointed in right-wing media for not giving him more credit for pardoning longtime advisor Roger Stone.
"A senior administration official said there were serious divisions among Trump’s aides and allies over Stone’s case, with some cautioning that keeping him out of prison could be politically risky. Among those opposed was Attorney General William P. Barr, who called the prosecution 'righteous' in an interview Wednesday with ABC News, the official said, adding that those pushing Trump to show loyalty to Stone included Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is close to the president," The Washington Post reported Saturday.