At least 3,958 people in Texas have died of coronavirus — nearly 20% of those deaths were reported in the past week

COUNTY NUMBER OF CASES CASES PER 1,000 PEOPLE DEATHS Harris 54,806 11.91 532 Dallas 40,222 15.55 523 Bexar 24,506 12.72 240 Tarrant 21,195 10.49 293 Travis 17,454 14.51 203 El Paso 11,573 13.82 179 Hidalgo 10,943 12.88 267 Nueces 8,407 23.32 90 Galveston 7,125 21.78 65 Fort Bend 5,979 8.09 71 SEE ALL COUNTIES (250) Statewide 325,030 11.32 3,958 How many people are in the hospital? On April 6, the state started reporting the number of patients with positive tests who are hospitalized. It was 1,153 that day and 10,592 on July 19. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test. Experts say there's a lag before changes in people's behaviors, like more social interaction, are reflected in coronavirus case data. It takes about nine to 16 days to see increased infections and generally another five to seven days to see changes in the numbers of people hospitalized, said Rebecca Fischer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health. (Some individuals are only diagnosed once they make it to the hospital.) Total current hospitalizations The average number of hospitalizations reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. Apr. 12May 10June 7July 52,0004,0006,0008,00010,000First phase of reopening began on May 17-day averageJuly 1910,592 in hospital Hospitalization rate The hospitalization rate is calculated by dividing the number of people who are currently hospitalized by the number of active cases, which is the number of total cases minus deaths and estimated recoveries. Estimated recoveries is a DSHS estimate of how many people require hospitalization and how long it takes most people to recover from the virus. Apr. 12May 10June 7July 55%10%15%July 197.15% On July 19, the state reported 11,072 available staffed hospital beds, including 943 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19% of total hospital beds. In late April, Abbott ordered hospitals to reserve 15% of beds for COVID-19 patients. According to DSHS, these numbers do not include beds at psychiatric hospitals or other psychiatric facilities. They do include psychiatric and pediatric beds at general hospitals, and pediatric beds at children's hospitals. Hospital beds in use each day The percentage of hospital beds in use shows the strain the coronavirus can put on Texas hospitals. Beds in use

Used by COVID-19 patients Apr. 12Apr. 26May 10May 24June 7June 21July 5July 1920%40%60%80%100%7-day averageJuly 1980.2%of beds are in use19%of beds are usedby COVID-19 patients In mid-June, Abbott touted the state's abundant hospital capacity. Since then, hospitalizations have continued to rise, doubling in just two weeks. Regional differences exist in the availability of beds — some hospital officials have reported that intensive care units are near or over capacity. In the Rio Grande Valley, the increases have stretched hospital staff, while in Houston some hospitals have had to turn away patients because of overcrowded emergency rooms. "One of the most critical measures of the ferocity of the COVID virus is the use of intensive care unit beds," said Britt Berrett, a healthcare management professor at the University of Texas at Dallas. "Healthcare professionals will need to be vigilant in monitoring the time it takes from diagnosis in the emergency room to treatment and admission into the ICU bed." Hospital beds in use by region The percentage of hospital beds in use for each trauma service region shows how the virus is currently impacting hospitals in different parts of the state. These regions are administered by Regional Advisory Councils (RACs). Fort WorthCorpus ChristiAustinAmarilloEl PasoLaredoSan AntonioDallasHouston40%80%+

How many people have died? The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of July 19, 3,958 people who tested positive for the virus have died. The rate of deaths in Texas has been accelerating. On July 10, the state surpassed 3,000 deaths — 24 days after 2,000 deaths were reported. It took 53 days to get from the first death to 1,000 deaths and 39 days to get from 1,000 to 2,000 deaths. Experts say the official state death toll is likely an undercount. New deaths from coronavirus each day The average number of deaths reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. Mar. 8Apr. 5May 3May 31June 28501001507-day averageJuly 1993 deaths How have the number of cases increased each day? On March 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed its reporting system to track case counts directly from counties instead of relying on official case forms, which came in later and caused the state's official count to lag behind other tallies. Increases in testing also led to more detected cases. In May, a large one-day spike was reported after testing was done at meatpacking plants in the Amarillo region. Since June, the number of new cases each day has trended upwards. Cumulative cases of coronavirus in Texas Mar. 8Apr. 5May 3May 31June 2850,000100,000150,000200,000250,000300,000350,000July 19325,030 casesFirst phase of reopening began on May 1 New cases of coronavirus each day The average number of cases reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. The number of new cases reported drops on weekends, when labs are less likely to report new data to the state. Mar. 8Apr. 5May 3May 31June 282,0004,0006,0008,00010,000First phase of reopening began on May 17-day averageJuly 197,300 cases How has the positivity rate changed? Gov. Greg Abbott said he is watching the state's positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests conducted. The average daily positivity rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day average of positive cases by the seven-day average of tests conducted. This shows how the situation has changed over time by de-emphasizing daily swings. Public health experts want the average positivity rate to remain below 6%. In early May, Abbott said a rate over 10% would be a "warning flag." The state exceeded that mark in June for the first time since April. 7-day average for the positivity rate Positivity rate is not shown because the state did not release viral testing data Apr. 5Apr. 19May 3May 17May 31June 14June 28July 125%10%15%20%25%30%7-day averageJuly 1815%Goal: Below 6% The positivity rate differs from the infection rate. In order to obtain an infection rate, everybody would need to be tested, said Hongwei Zhao, an epidemiology professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

How many people have been tested? As of July 19, Texas has administered 3,207,857 tests for the coronavirus since March. Expert opinions differ on how much larger that figure needs to be. We do not know the number of Texans who have gotten a test because some people are tested more than once. Tests from private labs, which make up the majority of reported tests, are not deduplicated. The state's tally also does not include pending tests. Coronavirus test results reported to the state each day The average number of tests reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. In April, Abbott set a goal of 30,000 daily tests in the state. Viral tests

Antibody tests

The state did not release the breakdown of tests Mar. 8Mar. 22Apr. 5Apr. 19May 3May 17May 31June 14June 28July 1220,00040,00060,00080,0007-day averageJuly 1886,003 testsGoal: 30,000 tests The DSHS data also might not include all of the tests that have been run in Texas. The state has said it is not getting test data from every private lab, and as of mid-May only 3% of tests were coming from public labs. The state has since stopped differentiating between tests reported by public and private labs. Even as demand for testing has increased, both public and private labs continue to prioritize Texans who meet certain criteria, but every private lab sets its own criteria. On May 21, DSHS disclosed for the first time that as of a day earlier, it had counted 49,313 antibody tests as part of its "Total Tests" tally. That represents 6.4% of the 770,241 total tests that the state had reported on May 20. Health experts have warned against counting antibody and standard viral tests together because they are distinctly different tests. Antibody tests detect whether someone was previously infected, while standard viral tests determine whether someone currently has the virus. Antibody tests are typically reported a day late.

How is this impacting Texans of color? The limited data released by state health officials offers a murky glimpse of the virus' impact on Texas communities of color. Race and ethnicity are reported as unknown for a significant portion of the completed case reports. (Agency officials said some people prefer not to provide the information.) However, data gathered from certain parts of the state has shown the disproportionate impact of the virus on Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. The areas with the highest positivity rates in Harris County are predominantly Hispanic, according to a UTHealth School of Public Health analysis. In Dallas County, lower-income Black communities have also reported some of the highest positivity rates. Although state leaders acknowledge the demographic data is lacking, they have indicated the state won't be taking steps to mandate reporting to fill in the gaps. In June, the state announced they are planning on ramping up testing in areas of the state that are predominantly Black and Hispanic, as well as launching a study on the coronavirus' effect on vulnerable populations.