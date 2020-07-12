Attorney for St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters turns handgun over to police
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lawyer Albert Watkins on Saturday turned over to police what he said was the handgun that city resident Patricia McCloskey had waved at protesters June 28. Police served a search warrant Friday at the Portland Place home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey and seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey had brandished that evening.The couple made national headlines after they stood in their yard holding a rifle and a handgun and shouted at a crowd of protesters marching through the neighborhood on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.Watkins said he took possession of the han…
Latest Headlines
As virus rages in US, Trump finally wears a mask
Bethesda (United States) (AFP) - US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health example as the coronavirus rampages across America.Trump had on a dark mask with the presidential seal as he walked through the corridors of Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington to meet wounded veterans.Trump strode past reporters and did not stop to speak to them about what had become a hotly anticipated moment -- would he have a change of heart on a practice recommended by the government's own medical expert... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Trump considered selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS chief
President Donald Trump's former acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the leader of the free world considered selling Puerto Rico.
Elaine Duke, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, spoke with The New York Times in a "wide-ranging interview" about her 14 months working for Trump.
"Among her most searing moments during the response to the hurricanes came when she heard Mr. Trump raise the possibility of 'divesting' or 'selling' Puerto Rico as the island struggled to recover," the newspaper reported.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter complains about being socially toxic: ‘People unfriend you’
Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro on Saturday complained about being judged by the content of her character.
"People unfriend you!' Pirro complained. "They don't want you to be a -- they don't want to communicate with you."
"People I've had at my wedding don't talk -- my children's weddings actually, they don't talk to me anymore," she explained.
"It's not usually the right or the left, I mean, the intolerance is on the left," she argued.
The longtime Trump friend was harshly criticized for her complaints. Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/joshtpm/status/1282132522332282880