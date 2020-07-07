Austin cop caught on video ‘groping’ woman after she accused another officer of raping her
An Austin police officer was accused of “groping” a woman who was protesting law enforcement.
According to reports on social media, the incident occurred at a protest over the weekend.
A video shows the woman in handcuffs as a male officer appears to frisk her for weapons.
The woman can be heard calling for a female officer.
“I demand a female officer!” she exclaims.
Before the video ends, the officer can be seen touching the woman on or near her breasts.
An account of the incident posted on Facebook identified the woman as Linda Nuno Trevino.
“Linda has been protesting almost every day since June 1st, being incredibly respectful, and mainly advocating to get her 6 year old daughter back from an officer who has raped, gaslit, and stalked her for 9 years,” Danielle Reichman explained in a posting. “He has sexually abused the child and although Linda has proved he is not the biological father, he has full custody.”
According to Reichman, the Austin officer who arrested Trevino was “very clearly an officer retaliating because she has been forced to make it public that there are rapists in the APD.”
About a month prior to the incident, a petition supporting Trevino was posted on Change.org.
The petition had over 7,000 signatures by the time of publication. A march for Trevino has also been scheduled in Austin for July 10.
Watch the video clips below.
This is fucking disgusting.
"I DEMAND A FEMALE OFFICER"
Austin, Texas PD @Austin_Police pic.twitter.com/eAiIejUP8j
— (@mo0nlitruby) July 6, 2020
This disgusting POS is sexually assaulting this woman who is detained. She is well within her right to demand a female officer who wouldn’t sexually violate her, @Austin_Police. https://t.co/cyYn8p1271
— Sema Hernandez (@_SemaHernandez_) July 7, 2020
Linda Nunos GFM Petetion and March links are below pic.twitter.com/1I0JkV52cc
— (@mo0nlitruby) July 6, 2020
White Officer of Austin Police Department gropes the breasts of a woman as she continously demands a female officer!
THIS IS SEXUAL ASSAULT PLAIN AND SIMPLE!
DEMAND JUSTICE FOR THIS WOMAN!!!
This is OUTRAGEOUS!!!!pic.twitter.com/3iY0s0RQC9
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 7, 2020
Activism
Austin cop caught on video ‘groping’ woman after she accused another officer of raping her
An Austin police officer was accused of "groping" a woman who was protesting law enforcement.
According to reports on social media, the incident occurred at a protest over the weekend.
A video shows the woman in handcuffs as a male officer appears to frisk her for weapons.
The woman can be heard calling for a female officer.
"I demand a female officer!" she exclaims.
Before the video ends, the officer can be seen touching the woman on or near her breasts.
An account of the incident posted on Facebook identified the woman as Linda Nuno Trevino.
Activism
C-SPAN caller: COVID-19 is God’s punishment for ‘not putting Jesus first’
A C-SPAN caller argued on Tuesday that God is "allowing" COVID-19 cases to surge in the United States because the country is "not putting Jesus first."
During a call-in segment about the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, a caller from Kentucky named Andy suggested that God is punishing the country.
"I know this thing is rising again," Andy said. "I feel like the Lord is allowing this because we are not putting Jesus first in our lives. And this is a wake up call for all the churches and to every Christian out there to put Jesus first in their lives."
The caller pointed out that the pandemic had "closed everything down."
Activism
Fight breaks out in Louisville after white woman is accused of spitting on Black woman
A fight broke out in Louisville, Kentucky after a white woman was accused of spitting on a Black woman.
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at the Nia Center, was shared on social media.
According to the account, the video began rolling after the alleged spitting occurred.
The video shows a shouting match between a group of Black customers and a group of white customers.
After security urges everyone to leave the building, a white man can be seen punching a Black woman multiple times.
At that point, a Black man steps in to defend the woman. He quickly knocks the white man to the ground.