Australian columnist aghast at America’s ‘rotten’ COVID-19 response: ‘We are witnessing the fall of a great power’

Published

53 mins ago

on

A columnist for an Australian newspaper has been watching the United States’ response to the novel coronavirus with a mix of shock and horror — and he now believes “we are witnessing the fall of a great power.”

Crispin Hull, an editor and columnist for The Canberra Times, argues in his latest column that President Donald Trump’s disastrous handling of the pandemic is symbolic of deep rot within the American political system.

“Look at the U.S. now,” he writes. “Its president is so psychiatrically disordered with narcissism that he is incapable of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis in a coherent, empathetic way. Everything he says and does is through a prism of himself. He has now turned his whole re-election campaign into one of race hate, law and order and a bizarre invention of a threat from ‘left-wing fascists.'”

However, Hull cautions Americans that merely getting rid of Trump this fall will not instantly fix what ails the nation.

“The underlying weakness in present U.S. democracy is that partisanship has become so extreme that the nation is incapable of dealing with the major issues that face it,” he writes. “COVID-19 has illustrated that starkly, with every word and act predicated on party allegiance. Meanwhile, other problems like race, police violence, gun control, inequality, the health system, climate change and energy policy go unattended.”

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida's GOP senators seems to support canceling.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a "coronavirus" section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.

"Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate," his site says.

Activism

‘We don’t have a Dr. Fauci problem’: Lindsey Graham defends top scientist after White House smears

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week defended the federal government's top infectious disease expert after President Donald Trump and the White House put out statements defaming him.

At a press event on Tuesday, Graham was asked about the attempts to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Republican senator praised Fauci as "one of the smartest people I know."

"Has he been right all the time? No," Graham said. "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things to get us where we need to go. So, I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci."

Cop shoots and kills man who stabbed an elderly store customer for asking him to wear a mask

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

A Michigan man has been shot and killed by an Eaton County deputy on Tuesday after he stabbed an elderly man who confronted him in a store for not wearing a mask, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, was confronted by a 77-year-old male customer for not wearing a mask inside the store. The argument continued outside in the parking lot, where Ruis stabbed the man and then fled on foot. The victim, whose name has not been released, is reportedly in stable condition.

