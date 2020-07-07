Australia’s second-biggest city under new virus lockdown
More than five million residents of Melbourne will be locked down for six weeks after coronavirus cases surged in Australia’s second-biggest city, authorities announced Tuesday.
State Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown would begin at midnight Wednesday and last at least six weeks, as he warned residents “we can’t pretend” the coronavirus crisis is over.
After the south-eastern city detected 191 new cases in 24 hours, Andrews said there were now too many incidents of the virus to trace and track.
“These are unsustainably high numbers,” he said. “No-one wanted to be in this position. I know there will be enormous amounts of damage that will be done because of this. It will be very challenging.”
Most school students will return to remote learning while restaurants and cafes will be limited to serving takeaway food.
“There is simply no alternative other than thousands and thousands of cases and potentially more,” he told reporters.
Although the lockdown covers the Melbourne metropolitan area, the entire state of Victoria will effectively be sealed off from the rest of the country from Tuesday midnight, as state borders are closed.
Police and the military are patrolling dozens of border crossings and using drones and other aircraft to surveil the vast frontier with other states where the coronavirus has been successfully contained.
Health officials last week effectively shut off some 300,000 Melbourne residents to the rest of the city until the end of July, but that has now been extended beyond their neighbourhoods.
Roughly 3,000 people were also locked in their homes on Saturday in Australia’s strictest COVID-19 response to date after a cluster emerged in a high-rise public housing estate.
So far, 69 cases have been recorded across the nine densely populated towers and there are concerns the virus could spread widely, with one health official likening the crowded conditions inside to “vertical cruise ships”.
Cruise ships emerged as early coronavirus hotspots, with passengers and crew often packed in small cabins and at high risk of infection.
Australia has recorded almost 9,000 cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths from the virus.
Almost all new daily cases are being detected in Melbourne, while all other regions are enjoying relaxed restrictions after largely curbing the virus spread.
Markets in retreat after latest stocks surge
Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday as traders took a step back after their latest rally, with a run of upbeat economic data offset by fears over a spike in new virus infections.
While several countries are suffering a fresh surge in infections -- particularly the United States -- the ongoing easing of lockdown measures and reopening of economies has been the key driver of a months-long surge across equities.
After the latest advances, which saw Shanghai hit a two-year high and the Nasdaq on Wall Street end at another record, dealers stepped back and took profits.
There was also some trepidation on trading floors after Donald Trump's top infectious diseases expert warned the US was still "knee-deep" in its first wave of coronavirus infections.
US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok and other Chinese apps: Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is "looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, over allegations Beijing is using them to spy on users.
India has already barred the wildly popular TikTok app over national security and privacy concerns while other countries are reportedly mulling similar measures.
Asked on Monday by Fox News's Laura Ingraham if the US should consider blocking the apps -- "especially Tik Tok" -- the country's top diplomat said the Trump administration was "taking this very seriously; we are certainly looking at it."
Pompeo said the US had been working for a "long time" on the "problems" of Chinese technology in infrastructure and was "making real progress."