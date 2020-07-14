Azar says federal law had preexisting conditions covered before ACA. Not so much.
One of the most popular features of the Affordable Care Act is its guarantee of insurance coverage — at no greater cost — for people with preexisting health conditions.Thus, even as the Trump administration argues before the Supreme Court that the entire Affordable Care Act should be declared invalid, the president and his administration officials maintain that regardless of what happens to the ACA, they will protect people who have had health problems in the past.Speaking to a “virtual health summit” sponsored by the political newspaper The Hill, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar …
Breaking Banner
‘None of us lie’: Trump official pushes back against president’s promotion of anti-CDC conspiracy theory
A member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on Tuesday shot down a conspiracy theory promoted by the president that claims medical professionals are deliberately "lying" about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appearing on NBC's "Today," Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official tapped by President Donald Trump to oversee efforts to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, pushed back on Trump's promotion of a tweet by former game show host Chuck Woolery that claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were "lying" about the novel coronavirus to hurt the president.
"We may occasionally make mistakes based on the info we have, but none of us lie," he said. "Nobody lies to the American people. We are completely transparent."
Breaking Banner
‘Unconscionable and dangerous’: 4 former CDC directors blast Trump for undermining health experts
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control spoke up in favor of public health guidelines protecting people in the coronavirus pandemic — and without directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, criticized his assault on the science.
"The CDC is home to thousands of experts who for decades have fought deadly pathogens such as HIV, Zika and Ebola," wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. "Despite the inevitable challenges of evolving science and the public’s expectation of certainty, these are the people best positioned to help our country emerge from this crisis as safely as possible. Unfortunately, their sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise and clarity. These efforts have even fueled a backlash against public health officials across the country: Public servants have been harassed, threatened and forced to resign when we need them most. This is unconscionable and dangerous."
Breaking Banner
Florida nurses bust Ron DeSantis for dismissing COVID-19 explosion as a ‘blip’
The coronavirus pandemic is growing worse in Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis insists the explosion in cases is just a "blip."
The state recorded more than 15,300 new cases Sunday, and the positivity rate had exploded to 11.25 percent -- a 56-percent jump from a month ago -- but DeSantis disagrees with medical providers who warn the worst is yet to come, reported The Daily Beast.
“We’ve got the census today," DeSantis said Friday, before the weekend's dire numbers. "I think between 10 and 12 or 13,000 — somewhere like that — beds are available. There’ll be articles saying, ‘Oh, my gosh. They’re at 90 percent.’ Well, that’s how hospitals normally run.”