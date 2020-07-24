Quantcast
Background checks stopped surge in attempted gun sales by individuals who can’t own firearms: FBI data

1 min ago

The group Everytown for Gun Safety obtained shocking new FBI data on gun sales in 2020 that it shared with Politico.

“Internal FBI data reveal a jarring new stat: The number of people trying to buy guns who can’t legally own them has skyrocketed. That came as part of a surge in gun purchases in the first three months of 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019,” Politico reported. “And the change has raised concerns about gun safety.”

“In March 2019, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) ran background checks on 823,273 attempted gun buys (the system immediately greenlights the vast majority of transactions). This past March, however, NICS processed more than 1.4 million background checks––a massive spike,” Politico reported.

“The most dramatic shift, though, might be in how many people the system blocked from buying guns,” Politico continued. “In March 2019 and February 2020, the NICS system blocked about 9,500 and 9,700, respectively. But in March 2020, it blocked more than double that amount: a whopping 23,692 gun sales.”

John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown, called upon Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to take action.

“This FBI data confirms our fear that America’s background check system is completely overwhelmed, which means that more guns are slipping through the cracks and being sold to prohibited purchasers,” Feinblatt said in a statement. “Mitch McConnell can stop this by taking action to close the Charleston loophole, but he’s too scared of the gun lobby’s waning political power to do anything, even as gun violence rises in the midst of a pandemic.”


Kayleigh McEnany ‘fact-checked by some animated puppies’ after lying about Paw Patrol

46 mins ago

July 24, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was fact-checked by an animated children's show on Friday.

During her White House briefing, McEnany said President Donald Trump “is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

https://twitter.com/AndrewSolender/status/1286726605151375361

However, the Nickelodeon show has not been canceled, as the show posted on Twitter:

The eviction ban is running out — and some landlords are gearing up to kick out renters

1 hour ago

July 24, 2020

As tenants across Florida lost their jobs and incomes during the coronavirus pandemic, executives at Axiom Realty Partners LLC, whose portfolio includes at least nine apartment buildings throughout the Southeast, applied pressure on some tenants to either pay rent or move out.

One Axiom tenant, who asked that her name not be used for fear of retribution from her landlord, told ProPublica that she fell behind on rent in early April when her 4-year-old’s day care closed because of the pandemic.

She was forced to leave her job at a staffing firm to take care of the child, who has severe autism. She relied on $275 per week in state unemployment benefits to support herself and her two young children, but money was still tight. She hasn’t met the eligibility requirements for an additional $600 per week in federal assistance.

Trump hates looking like a loser — right now he looks like one of the biggest losers in U.S. history: op-ed

1 hour ago

July 24, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Henry Olsen says that although President Trump recently canceled his scheduled convention acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida, due to the states continued coronavirus spread, the move nevertheless reflects a Trump pattern of "belatedly recognizing that fighting the coronavirus is Americans’ top priority."

"Trump has, unfortunately, long resisted this notion," Olsen writes. "Throughout March and April, he veered between prioritizing fighting the virus and displaying a barely concealed desire to see this fight quickly put behind him. As the novel coronavirus’s spread slowed, he shifted to show support for a quick reopening to turbocharge the economy. He never adopted the views of some extremists such as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), who said he was willing to risk older people’s lives to keep the economy open. But that’s what millions of older people thought Trump believed as he played down their real fears and emphasized getting back to business."

