Biden and Obama tag team on Trump’s bungled COVID-19 response: ‘He can’t relate in any way’
Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have teamed up for a new video in which they shred President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a one-minute clip released on Biden’s YouTube page Wednesday, the former vice president begins by slamming Trump for saying he takes “no responsibility” for handling the pandemic.
“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths,” Obama replied.
Biden went on to say that he was baffled at the way Trump doesn’t seem to understand what the pandemic has done to the country.
“I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through,” he said. “He can’t relate in any way.”
“One of the things I have always known about you, Joe, it’s the reason I wanted you to be my vice president, and the reason why you were so effective… it all starts with being able to relate,” Obama told his former VP. “If you can connect those struggles to somebody else’s struggles, then you’re going to work hard for them and that’s what’s always motivated you to be in public service.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
What Trump will do if he loses is the wrong question — what matters is what his supporters will do
It looks like Biden will beat Trump badly and the Republicans will suffer disastrous losses across the country in November. Although the polls have just been inching toward the Democrats, suddenly articles about what Trump might do if he loses are multiplying, here, here, and here.
Trump might declare the elections fake, go on FOX News to say he had really won, call out the National Guard, barricade himself in the Oval Office, order the Secret Service to shoot Biden on sight.
2020 Election
Biden and Obama tag team on Trump’s bungled COVID-19 response: ‘He can’t relate in any way’
Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have teamed up for a new video in which they shred President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a one-minute clip released on Biden's YouTube page Wednesday, the former vice president begins by slamming Trump for saying he takes "no responsibility" for handling the pandemic.
"Those words didn't come out of our mouths," Obama replied.
Biden went on to say that he was baffled at the way Trump doesn't seem to understand what the pandemic has done to the country.
2020 Election
Ex-GOP insider explains how Trump’s 3-point re-election plan has crumbled before his very eyes
The fact that President Donald Trump has been trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in poll after poll — sometimes by double digits — doesn’t necessarily mean that he won’t be reelected. Trump still has three and one-half months to turn things around, and his Republican allies won’t hesitate to resort to sleazy tricks like voter suppression. But at the moment, things aren’t looking good for Trump’s reelection campaign — which, Never Trump conservative Tim Miller emphasizes in a July 20 article for The Bulwark, has been desperately searching for a new strategy.