Biden rips Trump as a threat to democracy: ‘The most corrupt president in modern American history’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday blasted President Donald Trump for corruption as the 2020 presidential race goes on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The United States has over 3 million cases of COVID-19, and over 130,000 people have died — yet Donald Trump continues to say it will just ‘fade away.’ It’s unbelievable,” Biden tweeted Saturday.

Biden also shared his thoughts on the president spending his day at Trump National Golf Club.

This was almost two months ago. Since then? Tens of thousands more lives lost. A million and a half new cases. The President? Still golfing. pic.twitter.com/rHvIX80tLA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 11, 2020

And Biden blasted Trump for commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in modern American history. Every day that he remains in office, he further threatens the future of our democracy. We have to vote him out this November. https://t.co/FuoAnNzgHG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 11, 2020