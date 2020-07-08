Quantcast
Bill Barr is begging Trump not to commute Roger Stone’s sentence — or there will be a ‘mutiny’ at the Justice Department

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Vanity Fair on Wednesday, President Donald Trump wants to commute Roger Stone’s sentence before he must report to prison on July 14.

Stone, who has long been pals with Trump, was convicted on seven counts and sentenced to over three years in prison (40 Months) after witness tampering, lying to investigators, and a slew of other things.

Attorney General Bill Barr “has told Trump not to do it, and if he does, there will be a mutiny at DOJ,” Vanity Fair cited a source briefed on the internal debates.

Already, Barr got involved by withdrawing a sentencing memo from the Department of Justice recommending sentencing for Stone. The four U.S. attorneys in the case quit as a result.

“You can’t underestimate how hard it is to get information through to him,” a Republican close to the White House told Vanity Fair. “When you talk to him, he just talks at you. He doesn’t like to read memos, so there’s not really a way to get through to him. Everyone agrees.”

Read the full report on Vanity Fair here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
A new civil war erupts inside Trump’s VA as Secretary Robert Wilkie is accused of pushing white supremacy

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

Long before Donald Trump exposed himself as a cheerleader for white supremacy, workers at the Dept. of Veterans Affairs were complaining that the Neo-Confederate running the agency didn’t care about them and was “mimicking” the racist-in-chief.

Trump picked Robert Wilkie to run the VA in 2018, despite, or because of, the former naval intelligence officer’s long-established love affair with the 19th Century traitor Jefferson Davis and the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy.

Man repeatedly punches woman in the head and calls her homophobic slur because he didn’t like how she parked

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

A business owner in Portland, Maine, has been charged with aggravated assault after he physically attacked a woman and spewed homophobic slurs at her in the parking lot of a supermarket, the Bangor Daily News reports.

In a post to Facebook last week, Alana Reali described the attack, saying the man called her a "f*cking f*ggot" and put her in a chokehold and punched repeatedly in the back of the head.

2020 Election

Fox’s Laura Ingraham admitted she’s preparing for Trump’s defeat during ‘melancholy’ dinner with Roger Ailes’s widow: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

Fox News host Laura Ingraham might be preparing for President Donald Trump to be defeated in the upcoming elections. According to a report at Vanity Fair, the Fox News pundit attended a dinner with Roger Ailes's widow Elizabeth a few weeks ago, in which the guests discussed Trump’s electoral prospects.

“The political conversation around the table was melancholy, a person familiar with the gathering recalled. With COVID cases hitting record highs and Donald Trump's poll numbers going in the opposite direction, guests agreed that Trump is probably incapable, or unwilling, to take steps to turn things around,” wrote reporter Gabriel Sherman.

