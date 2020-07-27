Bill Barr attacks Russia investigation as ‘bogus’ ahead of House testimony

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr released a defensive opening statement ahead of his planned testimony before the House the following day, according to CNN.

“Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus ‘Russiagate’ scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the President’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions,” said Barr’s written remarks. “Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today.”

Barr’s statement also says that President Donald Trump “has not attempted to interfere” in DOJ investigations, and that “My decisions on criminal matters have been left to my independent judgment, based on the law and fact, without any direction or interference from the White House or anyone outside the Department.”