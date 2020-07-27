Quantcast
Bill Barr attacks Russia investigation as ‘bogus’ ahead of House testimony

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr released a defensive opening statement ahead of his planned testimony before the House the following day, according to CNN.

“Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus ‘Russiagate’ scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the President’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions,” said Barr’s written remarks. “Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today.”

Barr’s statement also says that President Donald Trump “has not attempted to interfere” in DOJ investigations, and that “My decisions on criminal matters have been left to my independent judgment, based on the law and fact, without any direction or interference from the White House or anyone outside the Department.”


GOP senator apologizes for ad that digitally enlarged his Jewish opponent’s nose

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) caused outrage over an attack ad that appeared to digitally enlarge the nose of his Jewish opponent, former congressional staffer Jon Ossoff.

"The ad called for donations to Perdue, a Republican, by claiming that 'Democrats are trying to buy Georgia.' It uses black-and-white photos of Ossoff and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is also Jewish, that have been Photoshopped to appear as if they were pulled from an old television set with poor reception," reported Forward. "But the Ossoff image, which was adapted from a 2017 Reuters photo of him, was also changed by having his nose lengthened and widened, even as other parts of his face stayed the same size and proportions, three graphic design experts told the Forward."

NYT reports on the hilarious saga of Trump not throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump invited himself to Yankee Stadium to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and it did not go well for him, according to a new report in The New York Times.

"An hour before Dr. Anthony S. Fauci threw the first pitch at the season opener between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals, President Trump stood on the briefing room stage at the White House and declared that he, too, had been invited to throw out his own opening pitch," the newspaper reported.

Tennessee’s GOP governor defies Dr Birx’s pleas to shutter bars: ‘That’s not a plan for us now’

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) is brushing off pleas from coronavirus task force official Dr. Deborah Birx to close bars throughout his state.

"Birx recommended in a private meeting with Lee and other officials and during a press conference that the state close down all bars and indoor dining," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "'Beyond the regions that currently have restrictions, that’s not a plan for us now,' Lee said moments after Birx spoke at the conference. 'I've said from the very beginning of this pandemic that there’s nothing off the table. I've also said that we are not going to close the economy back down, and we are not going to. But I appreciate their recommendations and we take them seriously.'"

