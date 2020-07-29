Bill Barr will be tested after COVID-19 positive Louie Gohmert was ‘within arms length’

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just tested positive for the coronavirus, was very near Bill Barr on Tuesday before the Attorney General gave testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. Politico reports the Attorney General will now be tested for the virus.
Video recorded by The Hill’s Olivia Beavers shows just how close the far right Texas conservative was to Barr. But Beavers also says the two men spoke before she recorded the video below.
“Rep. Gohmert, who was without a mask, stood outside the men’s bathroom where Barr went before he walked into the ‘hearing’ room,” Beavers tweeted Wednesday. She notes the both men were maskless and “were within arms length.”
“Gohmert approached the AG and exchanged a comment or two.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.