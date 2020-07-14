Black mental health patients hit hard by COVID-19, social injustice: ‘We were already at a breaking point’
CHICAGO — Dr. Brandi Jackson, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been her most difficult period as a psychiatrist. With an uptick in anxiety and depression in her primarily Black clientele, she’s seeing patients who have been clean for years relapsing on drugs — and citing the coronavirus as pushing them over the line.Health disparities were prevalent in the Black community before COVID-19. Life expectancy for residents on the North Shore was 30 years longer, on average, than that for residents of Englewood.Suicide attempts that were sel…
‘Unconscionable and dangerous’: 4 former CDC directors blast Trump for undermining health experts
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control spoke up in favor of public health guidelines protecting people in the coronavirus pandemic — and without directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, criticized his assault on the science.
"The CDC is home to thousands of experts who for decades have fought deadly pathogens such as HIV, Zika and Ebola," wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. "Despite the inevitable challenges of evolving science and the public’s expectation of certainty, these are the people best positioned to help our country emerge from this crisis as safely as possible. Unfortunately, their sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise and clarity. These efforts have even fueled a backlash against public health officials across the country: Public servants have been harassed, threatened and forced to resign when we need them most. This is unconscionable and dangerous."
Florida nurses bust Ron DeSantis for dismissing COVID-19 explosion as a ‘blip’
The coronavirus pandemic is growing worse in Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis insists the explosion in cases is just a "blip."
The state recorded more than 15,300 new cases Sunday, and the positivity rate had exploded to 11.25 percent -- a 56-percent jump from a month ago -- but DeSantis disagrees with medical providers who warn the worst is yet to come, reported The Daily Beast.
“We’ve got the census today," DeSantis said Friday, before the weekend's dire numbers. "I think between 10 and 12 or 13,000 — somewhere like that — beds are available. There’ll be articles saying, ‘Oh, my gosh. They’re at 90 percent.’ Well, that’s how hospitals normally run.”
Texas hospitals are running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and even staff
Many Texas hospitals are no longer accepting transfer patients in order to maintain space for a surge that’s expected to come. In some parts of the state, it’s already here.
A coronavirus patient in Anahuac was flown by helicopter to a hospital in El Campo — 120 miles away — because closer facilities could not take him.
Ambulances are waiting up to 10 hours to deliver patients to packed Hidalgo County emergency rooms.
And short-staffed hospitals in Midland and Odessa have had to turn away ailing COVID-19 patients from rural West Texas facilities that can’t offer the care they need.