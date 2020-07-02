Quantcast
Black reporter calls out white police union chief for ‘dangerous and false statement’ about Florida protest

Published

45 mins ago

on

News4Jax reporter Lena Pringle covered the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, only to be attacked for being there by a white police union chief.

“The Kemetic Empire, other activist organizations, and family members of those killed by police are demonstrating on the steps of JSO in downtown Jacksonville. Listen in to find out what concerns and changes they want to see from JSO,” Pringle typed, posting a video of the demonstration that displayed black body bags to signify the lives taken by police. The comments exploded on Pringle’s feed with racism and hate.

Police union president Steve Zona shared the video with a snide commentary on the reporter.

“We support the right to peacefully protest even if we don’t agree with the message and we don’t. But it’s also nice to see a local reporter out protesting with them. Reinforces what we already know about many in the media. Add another one to the list of zero credibility,” he said.

(Screen capture)

“This comment on this Facebook post from Steve Zona is completely false,” tweeted Pringle after the attacks by police began. “I was never protesting with protestors – I was covering the story for my station. My credibility is 100% intact. This is inappropriate. I am disgusted with this false claim from someone of your status.”

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Pringle also tweeted. “This is dangerous and a false statement @szonajaxfop please correct this. I am holding you accountable as a leader in this city to do the right thing and tell the truth.”

“If I was a white reporter I wonder if [Zona] and the Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville, FL Lodge 5-30 would blatantly lie and try to ruin my credibility?” said Pringle on Twitter. “If I was a white reporter I wonder if I would be getting all these hateful comments for simply not tolerating racism?”

See her video report and the hateful comments below:


Unemployment may not return to pre-COVID levels for a decade: Congressional Budget Office

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that it could take a decade for unemployment levels to return to where they were before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

"The economic outlook for the next 10 years has 'deteriorated significantly' since the independent budget agency issued its last complete set of projections in January, CBO noted," reported Caitlan Emma. "That illustrates the devastating effects of the pandemic and underscores the reality of a slower economic recovery than the 'rocket ship' rebound predicted by President Donald Trump."

Fired SDNY prosecutor to testify before House Judiciary Committee — behind closed doors: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Geoffrey Berman will testify after the bizarre sequence of events that preceded his ouster from the office. AG Bill Barr announced that Berman was resigning, with the SDNY denied. He was then fired by President Donald Trump.

NEW: Fired US Attorney for SDNY Geoffrey Berman will appear next week before House Judiciary behind closed doors next Thursday, according to a congressional aide

Several large Christian church congregations in Tennessee reclose their doors after coronavirus outbreaks

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Outbreaks of coronavirus are forcing several large Church of God congregations in Cleveland, Tennessee, to close their doors again, WRCBtv reports.

"In a series of posts in the past week on the Westmore Church of God Facebook page, lead pastor of the church Kelvin Page reported one, then five and then at least 12 cases of COVID-19 in his congregation," the report states. "In the days since, people connected to the church said the outbreak is two or three times that number."

Read the full report over at WRCBtv.

