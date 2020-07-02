Quantcast
Black woman at George Floyd protest says cop threatened to ‘put my knee’ on her

Published

13 mins ago

on

A Black woman who was arrested in Olympia, Washington, in late May during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd says that a police officer threatened to use his knee to restrain her, KING5 reports.

“I had just gotten done chanting ‘I can’t breathe,’ in reference to George’s last words,” Brianna Woodson said. “I was scared for my life.”

According to Woodson, she wasn’t doing anything wrong and and was actually walking away from the protest when she was arrested. She has not been charged with any crime even though she was booked in the city jail.

“I remember facing the van and I was completely quiet and she just said, ‘I could put my knee on her’ and no one said anything,” Woodson said.

Responding to Woodson’s claim, Olympia Police Interim Chief Aaron Jelcick said that if true, the officer’s alleged comment was “unacceptable, offensive, and violated department policy.”

Watch KING5’s report on the story below:

