‘Blatant abuse of power’: DHS chief deploys troops to Portland against the wishes of governor and mayor
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has unleashed armed SWAT agents in camouflage gear from several federal government agencies onto the streets of Portland, against the expressed concerns of Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler.
“This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety,” Governor Brown says. “The President is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government.”
“I told Acting Secretary Wolf that the federal government should remove all federal officers from our streets. His response showed me he is on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes. He is putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm’s way,” Brown added.
This is clearly a coordinated strategy from the White House.
It is irresponsible and it is escalating an already tense situation. Remove your heightened troop presence now. https://t.co/po6jOg43RT
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 16, 2020
And now Wolf is in Portland, and threatening protestors whom he’s calling “violent anarchists” and “violent extremists.”
Protestors have painted graffiti on a federal courthouse, and broke some windows and doors, according to Wolf himself.
After Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) published a devastating report documenting agents from Border Patrol and other agencies sweeping up protestors into unmarked vans, detaining them, arresting some, and denying at least one was ever in their custody, Acting Secretary Wolf took to Twitter to defend his actions and his agents, and frame the narrative, declaring, “We will prevail.”
Our men and women in uniform are patriots. We will never surrender to violent extremists on my watch. pic.twitter.com/kG8w8kyw9E
— Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020
Here is what I saw in Portland yesterday. pic.twitter.com/B0xvTTYvIj
— Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020
These valiant men and women have defended our institutions of justice against violent anarchists for 48 straight days. We will prevail. pic.twitter.com/Qo9XoCyH2N
— Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020
Defiant, Wolf freely admits the duly-elected governor and mayor have told him he is not to be on their streets.
“That’s just not going to happen on my watch,” Wolf says.
“I offered @DHSgov support to help locally address the situation that’s going on in Portland, and their only response was: please pack up and go home. That’s just not going to happen on my watch.” pic.twitter.com/BW8UdbNZ9c
— Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020
It’s unclear if he has the legal authority to deploy troops there.
Denouncing Seema Verma’s “textbook definition of corruption,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal calls for Medicare chief’s ouster
"She must resign or be removed."
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Thursday called for the ouster of Medicare and Medicaid chief Seema Verma following a watchdog's report revealing that the administration official violated federal requirements in her management of over $6 million in contracts.
The report from inspector general at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Jayapal (D-Wash.), added more evidence that "Verma has been using government money for her personal benefit" and showed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator engaged in "the textbook definition of corruption."
GOP sheriff hurls profanity at reporter after fight erupts at debate — then throws up a middle finger as he leaves
Republican St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar this week cursed out a local reporter covering a debate -- and then was caught on camera throwing a middle finger as he drove away in his car.
Local news station News 4 Jacksonville reports that Shoar's profane attack on the reporter came after a fight broke out during the St. Johns County Sheriff debate at the Shriner’s Club in St. Augustine, Florida.
Shoar, the incumbent sheriff who is leaving after his term expires later this year, grew angry after seeing supporters of the two rival candidates get into physical fights while in the audience during the debate.
House mate says Amber Heard faked injuries for blackmail
A live-in friend who witnessed Johnny Depp's tumultuous marriage to Amber Heard told the Hollywood actor's libel trial Friday the actress faked her injuries in order to blackmail him.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise star is suing the publisher and executive editor of Britain's The Sun newspaper in London's High Court over a 2018 story branding him a "wife beater".
The Sun says it can prove the 57-year-old abused the 34-year-old model and actress on 14 occasions before their two-year marriage fell apart in 2017.
Depp kicked off proceedings last week by admitting he told Heard after a particularly stormy encounter the two were "a crime scene waiting to happen".