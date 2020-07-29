Body camera footage shows cops pointing gun at pregnant Black woman caught up in bogus 911 call

Body camera footage released by the Evansville Police Department shows officers pointing guns at a pregnant Black woman who was sitting in her car eating ice cream.
The Courier & Press reports that officers in Evansville, Indiana, drew their guns on La’Tasha Tyler earlier this month after they received a 911 call from a woman who claimed that she saw a Black woman pointing a gun at another woman.
The footage shows officers ordering Tyler to exit her car and slowly walk backward toward them. She complies with their commands, at which point one officer handcuffs her.
The police searched her vehicle and did not find a gun, after which they promptly released her and apologized to her.
EPD spokesman Sgt. Nick Winsett tells the Courier and Press that the officers determined that the 911 call was “unfounded” and he said a department detective eventually tracked down the anonymous caller and said she had unspecified “mental health issues.”
The department is not pressing charges against the caller at this time.
Winsett also defended the officers’ actions, while noting that Tyler subsequently exaggerated some details of the incident in an angry Facebook post that went viral shortly afterward.
“This is policing 101,” Winsett he said. “What those officers did was textbook.”
Watch the video below.
