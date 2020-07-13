Body found in California lake during search for actress Naya Rivera
Rescuers on Monday found a body at the California lake where “Glee” star Naya Rivera went missing last week.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said “recovery is in progress” of the unidentified body, after a sixth day of searching for the US actress began again at first light.
Rivera, 33, is believed to have accidentally drowned in Lake Piru after renting a boat at the camping and recreational hotspot with her four-year-old son, authorities said last week.
She vanished on Wednesday afternoon, and a massive search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters was launched after her son was spotted drifting alone in a boat on the lake.
“Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said last week.
“Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not,” a statement said.
The lake, an hour’s drive northwest of Los Angeles, has been closed to the public since, with around 100 personnel, including the US Coast Guard and rescuers from neighboring counties, joining the search.
With less than one foot (30 centimeters) of visibility underwater in daylight, the recovery operation has been “a very slow process” even with use of sonar equipment, officials said.
A news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Rivera was best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in “Glee.”
She starred for six seasons in the wildly popular musical television series set in a US high school that ended in 2015.
The “Glee” cast has been struck by tragedy before.
Actor Mark Salling took his own life in 2018, weeks before being sentenced for possession of child pornography.
Canadian castmate Cory Monteith died in July 2013 of an overdose of drugs and alcohol.
© 2020 AFP
WATCH: Bill Barr’s face falls when a reporter asks him about the Roger Stone commutation
On Friday, President Donald Trump saved veteran GOP operative Roger Stone from federal prison by commuting his sentence. Attorney General Bill Barr, before the commutation, had said that he considered Stone’s prison sentence fair. But when CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked Barr to weigh in on the commutation, he had no comment.
Jiang approached Barr, introducing herself and asking the attorney general, “Do you have any comment on the Stone commutation?.” Barr smiled when Jiang first introduced herself, but after hearing the question, he immediately turned away from the CBS reporter and ignored her.
WATCH: Trump insists he’s already saved millions of lives but ‘you’re losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed’
President Donald Trump held a rambling roundtable Monday afternoon, wrongly declaring that he has already saved millions of lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and insisting that children return to school in the fall.
After being told Los Angeles just announced all fall public school classes will be held online, New York is delaying the start of school, and summer school teachers have died after contracting coronavirus, President Trump interrupted a questioner and dismissively declared, "Yeah, the schools should be opened. Schools should be opened. Kids want to go to school."
He even claimed, "You're losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed," although he did not explain how.
Columnist blows the lid off Tucker Carlson’s white nationalist problem as Fox tries to portray racist staffer as a bad apple
Writing in The Nation this Monday, columnist Jeet Heer addressed the recent news story surrounding the firing of a writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show, after it was discovered that he was using a pseudonym for years to post bigoted remarks in online forums known for peddling racist content.
According to an extensive report from CNN this weekend, it was revealed that Blake Neff frequently posted on the site AutoAdmit, using the pseudonym "CharlesXII," where he openly espoused racism, misogyny, and homophobia.