Brad Parscale out as Trump campaign manager

As President Donald Trump’s polling numbers continue to fall, Brad Parscale has been removed as campaign manager.
Parscale, who has scored millions from the Trump campaign for his several companies over the past four years was promoted to the position, but after low rally turnout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, disastrous PR and sagging polls, Parscale is being replaced by Bill Stepien.
Trump made the announcement on Facebook since Twitter appeared to be down for anyone with a blue checkmark, including the president.
“This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!” Trump typed.
According to CNN.com, White House adviser Jared Kushner informed Parscale that he was being demoted. He was the longest-serving campaign manager on the Trump campaign, as Trump had a tendency to swap out new managers or “chairs” frequently during 2016.
“Parscale was unaware until a few hours before the Wednesday night announcement that he was being demoted, a source familiar with the situation told CNN,” the report said.
See the full statement below:
