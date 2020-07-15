Quantcast
Brad Parscale out as Trump campaign manager

31 mins ago

As President Donald Trump’s polling numbers continue to fall, Brad Parscale has been removed as campaign manager.

Parscale, who has scored millions from the Trump campaign for his several companies over the past four years was promoted to the position, but after low rally turnout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, disastrous PR and sagging polls, Parscale is being replaced by Bill Stepien.

Trump made the announcement on Facebook since Twitter appeared to be down for anyone with a blue checkmark, including the president.

“This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!” Trump typed.

According to CNN.com, White House adviser Jared Kushner informed Parscale that he was being demoted. He was the longest-serving campaign manager on the Trump campaign, as Trump had a tendency to swap out new managers or “chairs” frequently during 2016.

“Parscale was unaware until a few hours before the Wednesday night announcement that he was being demoted, a source familiar with the situation told CNN,” the report said.

See the full statement below:

Brad Parscale mocked over demotion: 'Apparently there is a limit to how much you can grift'

17 mins ago

July 15, 2020

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced on Facebook that campaign manager Brad Parscale has been demoted, after several months of a reportedly rocky relationship and frustration from the president over his sinking poll numbers.

Commenters on social media buried Parscale in mockery over the news.

Irony: Brad Parscale just got demoted on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/HZ2jWVS5iJ

— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 16, 2020

WATCH: TikTok comedian trolls anti-Black Lives Matter protester outside Trump Tower

27 mins ago

July 15, 2020

In a viral video, Walter Masterson, a comedian on the social media site TikTok, walked up to an anti-Black Lives Matter demonstrator outside Trump Tower and trolled him.

The demonstrator sported a Make America Great Again hat and a sign that read, "The only time Black lives matter is when they are shot by a white policeman or an Oreo cookie — defend all policemen!!!!" "Oreo," which in this context was meant to imply a Black police officer, is a racist slur sometimes used to mean a Black person who acts white. But Masterson decided to take it literally.

