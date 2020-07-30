Brazil first lady tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil’s first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, the government said, after her husband spent two weeks in quarantine with it.
The announcement came five days after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness and resumed his normal work routine.
Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, “is in good health and will follow all established protocols,” the president’s office said.
“The first lady is being treated by the presidential medical team,” it added.
Bolsonaro, 65, has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic as Brazil has surged to become the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world, after the United States: more than 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.
The far-right president, who has compared the virus to a “little flu,” has fought to end state and local stay-at-home measures to contain it, arguing the economic fallout could be worse than the disease itself.
He is instead pushing the drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, and took it himself when he was infected, despite numerous studies finding it has no benefit against COVID-19 and can cause serious side effects.
Bolsonaro regularly flouted social distancing guidelines before his diagnosis, hugging and shaking hands with supporters at rallies.
After he came down with a fever and tested positive for the virus on July 7, he spent two weeks in quarantine in the presidential palace, holding meetings remotely.
Michelle Bolsonaro had announced on July 11 that she and her two daughters tested negative for the virus.
Bolsonaro said Saturday he was recovered and had received a negative test result.
On Thursday, in his first public event since his illness, he greeted a crowd of supporters in the northeastern state of Piaui, removing his face mask at several points.
Five of Bolsonaro’s ministers have also tested positive for the virus. The latest came Thursday: Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
South Carolina frantically constructs tent hospitals for COVID-19 spike — as governor reopens businesses
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that South Carolina officials are hastily constructing tent hospitals to temporarily increase health care capacity for the COVID-19 surge in the state.
"In the parking lot of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina, construction workers have been working around the clock to erect a series of inflatable white and blue medical tents as doctors inside scramble to contain the wave of coronavirus patients," reported Pilar Melendez. "The rural hospital, which serves a population twice the size of Rhode Island, is nearly full, forcing officials to ask the National Guard to erect the state’s first field hospital, comprising four tents to provide overflow capacity for at least a dozen virus patients at a time."
COVID-19
Brazil first lady tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil's first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, the government said, after her husband spent two weeks in quarantine with it.
The announcement came five days after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness and resumed his normal work routine.
Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, "is in good health and will follow all established protocols," the president's office said.
"The first lady is being treated by the presidential medical team," it added.
Bolsonaro, 65, has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic as Brazil has surged to become the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world, after the United States: more than 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.
Breaking Banner
GOP blasted for ‘playing with the lives of 30 million people’ as economic recovery sputters and benefits expire
On May 11, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he had "not yet felt the urgency" of passing another Covid-19 relief package despite skyrocketing unemployment claims and warnings of a prolonged economic recession.
Now, more than two months later, persistent inaction by the Republican-controlled Senate has pushed 30 million Americans to the brink of a steep financial cliff as federally enhanced unemployment benefits are set to lapse in just 24 hours barring a last-minute deal in Congress that appears all but impossible.