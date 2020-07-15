Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus again, CNN Brazil said on Wednesday, quoting the far right leader, who underwent a new test on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro, who at 65 is in a high risk group, said he would remain in quarantine at his official residence in Brasilia from where he would continue to work by video conference.
The far-right president, who has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of the virus, first tested positive a week ago.
He admitted on Monday by telephone interview with CNN that he “can’t stand this routine of staying at home” and said he was waiting “anxiously” to be given the all-clear to leave the house.
He told the television channel he hasn’t had any symptoms such as a fever or respiratory difficulties since July 6.
And he added that he continues to take the anti-malarial medication hydroxychloroquine.
The drug has been pushed as a treatment for COVID-19 in many countries — but its effectiveness has not been formally proven and the issue is deeply dividing the global scientific community.
He is due to take a new test “in the coming days.”
Since his diagnosis on July 7, Bolsonaro has been confined to the presidential palace alongside other people that have already contracted the virus.
It’s a far cry from his regular daily routine that includes leaving the residence to greet his supporters, often while ignoring social distancing measures and without wearing a face mask.
As well as taking part in video calls, Bolsonaro has been seen feeding rheas — a bird species native to South America that is related to the ostrich and emu — in the gardens of the official residence. One even pecked him.
Brazil is the second worst affected country in the world by the coronavirus after the United States, with more than 74,000 dead and 1.9 million cases.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
White House claim that no one knew about the attacks on Dr Fauci aren’t credible: CNN analyst
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief political analyst Gloria Borger slammed the White House's claims that no one knew ahead of time that trade adviser Peter Navarro was going to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"Are we supposed to believe that Peter Navarro, who attaches himself at the hip to the president, wrote this completely on his own without winking at the president and saying, you know what, I think I'm going to send something in to USA TODAY?" said Borger. "Are we supposed to believe that nobody knew about this, that Navarro didn't tell the president he might do it? I have no doubt the president probably didn't read it. But are we supposed to believe that this White House is so disorganized and doesn't pay enough fealty to this president that Navarro would do this on his own? I do not believe that Navarro would have done this on his own."
COVID-19
Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus again, CNN Brazil said on Wednesday, quoting the far right leader, who underwent a new test on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro, who at 65 is in a high risk group, said he would remain in quarantine at his official residence in Brasilia from where he would continue to work by video conference.
The far-right president, who has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of the virus, first tested positive a week ago.
He admitted on Monday by telephone interview with CNN that he "can't stand this routine of staying at home" and said he was waiting "anxiously" to be given the all-clear to leave the house.
CNN
Trump officials are ‘waving the white flag’ on Fauci attacks after Trump threw Navarro under the bus: CNN’s Acosta
On CNN Wednesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that White House officials are backing down from their attacks on top public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, following an op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacking his judgment.
"After days of attacks, Dr. Anthony Fauci has had enough and he is firing back," said Acosta. "He is describing the attacks on him as a, quote, 'major mistake' on the part of the White House, and White House officials are jumping into damage control mode, insisting that aides across the West Wing are not happy with trade adviser Peter Navarro, saying he violated instruction from Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had warned staffers to stop going after Fauci."