Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity.
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.
“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said.
The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.
He has also repeatedly said that there is no way to prevent 70 percent of the population falling ill with Covid-19, and that local authorities’ measures to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.
Global hot spot for Covid-19
Cities and states last month began lifting restrictions that had been imposed to control the spread of the virus, as their statistical curves of deaths began to decline along with the occupation rate of its intensive-care units. Brazil, the world’s sixth most populous nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the global hot spots of the pandemic.
On Monday, Bolsonaro told supporters in Brasilia that he underwent an X-ray of his lungs that showed they were clean, and that he would be tested for Covid-19. On Tuesday, he told CNN Brasil that his fever had subsided.
Over the weekend, the Brazilian leader celebrated the US Independence Day with the nation’s ambassador to Brazil, then shared pictures on social media showing him with his arm around the ambassador alongside several ministers and aides. None wore masks, despite being in close quarters.
The US Embassy said on Twitter on Monday that Ambassador Todd Chapman is not showing any Covid-19 symptoms but would be tested.
Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Florida. Multiple members of his delegation to the US were later reported to be infected with the virus.
More than 65,000 Brazilians have so far died from Covid-19 and more than 1,500,000 have been infected. Both numbers are the world’s second-highest totals, and are considered to be undercounts to the lack of widespread testing.
(FRANCE 24 with AP)
COVID-19 was Trump’s ‘first significant test — and he flunked it with flying colors’: Paul Krugman
In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman stated that Donald Trump coasted for the first three years of his presidency on a solid economy and high employment numbers left to him by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, but when faced with the first real crisis of administration, he fell flat on his face.
With the president's approval numbers plummeting to new lows and Republican lawmakers fearful that he is leading them into a November election wipe-out, Krugman said that they shouldn't be surprised because they have been walking a tightrope with the inexperienced and volatile Trump since he assumed office in January of 2017.
C-SPAN caller: COVID-19 is God’s punishment for ‘not putting Jesus first’
A C-SPAN caller argued on Tuesday that God is "allowing" COVID-19 cases to surge in the United States because the country is "not putting Jesus first."
During a call-in segment about the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, a caller from Kentucky named Andy suggested that God is punishing the country.
"I know this thing is rising again," Andy said. "I feel like the Lord is allowing this because we are not putting Jesus first in our lives. And this is a wake up call for all the churches and to every Christian out there to put Jesus first in their lives."
The caller pointed out that the pandemic had "closed everything down."
Trump supporter says ‘I’m the actual victim’ after pulling gun on Black man in mask dispute
According to Fox 29 News, a Philadelphia lounge owner is claiming he is the victim of an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun on a Black man and shouted, "Trump 2020!"
According to a witness who spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer, "a Black man on a bike stopped near the restaurant on Second Street in Old City and began shouting, 'Social distancing! No one is wearing a mask!' Restaurant goers started shouting back, telling him to go away." At that point, the lounge owner, Jamie Atlig, stood up, "the man with the bike shouted something about 'MAGA privilege,' while Atlig shouted 'Trump 2020!' That’s when Atlig pulled a gun, and Krieger said she saw the Black man freeze at the sight, then pull out his bike lock in self defense."