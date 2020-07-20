‘Breakthrough’ treatment slashes virus death risk: study
An aerosol-based drug treatment could drastically reduce the number of new coronavirus patients dying from the disease or requiring intensive care, according to preliminary results released Monday by a British biotech firm.
In a randomized trial of 100 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19, those who received an inhaled formula of the protein interferon beta were at 79 percent lower risk of developing severe disease compared to those who received a placebo.
They were also more than twice as likely to make a full recovery compared with the control group.
The firm behind the treatment, known as SNG001, said the preliminary results suggested “a major breakthrough” in the pandemic.
“We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who progressed from requiring oxygen to requiring ventilation,” said Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen.
The results published Monday have not yet been peer-reviewed and the sample size is relatively small.
But if confirmed the treatment could revolutionize the way COVID-19 is dealt with in hospitals.
Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein, commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis.
It forms part of the body’s natural fight against infection, and the novel coronavirus suppresses its production in an attempt to evade an immune response.
Delivering the protein directly into the lungs of patients is designed to trigger a robust immune response to the virus, even in patients whose immune system is already weakened by infection.
“The results confirm our belief that interferon beta… has huge potential as an inhaled drug to be able to restore the lung’s immune response,” said Tom Wilkinson, professor or respiratory medicine at the University of Southampton.
He said the trial showed SNG001 was effective in “enhancing protection, accelerating recover and countering the impact of SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
There are currently a number of treatments available for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Last month a Britain-based team of researchers lead by the University of Oxford announced they had successfully reduced the risk of death among seriously ill patients by administering the commonly available steroid dexamethasone.
Several countries have also issued the emergency authorization for treatment with anti-viral remdesivir.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Russian elites have been getting experimental COVID-19 vaccine for months: report
Many of Russia's business and political elite have gotten an experimental vaccine against COVID-19.
Top executives and billionaire business elites began receiving shots developed by the state-run Gamaleya Institute in Moscow as early as April, sources familiar with the effort told Bloomberg News.
The project, which is financed by the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund and backed by the Defense Ministry, completed a phase 1 trial last week involving about 40 military personnel, and has started the next stage of testing with a larger group.
Breaking Banner
At least 3,958 people in Texas have died of coronavirus — nearly 20% of those deaths were reported in the past week
The Texas Tribune is using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services to track how many people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Texas each day. The state data comes from local health officials, and it may not represent all cases of the disease given limited testing. Here's what we know about the daily numbers.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to revive the economy, businesses started reopening in May. But he paused further reopening plans and scaled back others in June. Recently, he told one TV station he regretted reopening bars too quickly.
Breaking Banner
COVID-19 outbreaks are exploding as churches reopen
President Donald Trump declared churches "essential" despite the coronavirus, mandating that they all be open for services. However, many church pastors never stopped working, holding services online, meeting with the sick and desperate, and taking calls from scared parishioners who lost jobs or were forced to risk their lives to work.
For some churches, however, the virus wasn't as important as their need to gather groups of people in person. In Kansas, for example, there were three COVID-19 clusters that came from church-related activities, causing outbreaks in the state.