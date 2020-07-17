Quantcast
Breonna Taylor was alive after being shot by cops — but received no medical attention for 20 minutes: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a new report from the Courier Journal, after three Louisville police officers fired more than 20 bullets into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, striking her five times, she remained alive for at least 5 minutes but no one made an effort to save her.

Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker said she was alive for at least 5 minutes as he called her mom and yelled for help.

“[Police are] yelling like, ‘Come out, come out,’ and I’m on the phone with her (mom). I’m still yelling help because she’s over here coughing and, like, I’m just freaking out,” Walker said in police interview hours after the shooting.

The new details contradict an official coroner’s account, that said she died within a minute of the shooting.

For more than 20 minutes after Taylor was shot, she received no medical attention according to dispatch logs.

“Breonna, who was unarmed in her hallway, was struck by several rounds of gunfire. She was not killed immediately,” Taylor family attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker wrote in a revised lawsuit. “Rather, she lived for another five to six minutes before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home.”

Read the full report over at the Courier Journal.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Steve Schmidt goes on epic rant and demands Oregon’s governor arrest Trump’s ‘Secret Police’ in Portland

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Prominent political activist Steve Schmidt on Friday demanded the National Guard be deployed to deal with the Department of Homeland Security agents terrorizing Portland.

Shocking videos have emerged of what are believed to be DHS agents. The men are clad in camouflage military fatigues. They do not have badges nor patches identifying who they are, but many have "police" patches on their body armor vests.

A protester was almost killed after being shot in the head by the security forces.

This protestor might replace @johncusack as the most iconic guy with boombox. Last night the Department of Homeland Security shot him in the head for daring to stand against fascism. #SayAnythingAndGetShot #PortlandProtests #DefundThePolice #FuckTrumphttps://t.co/Va7eXCb83l

Breaking Banner

‘Are you campaigning for him?’ Twitter roasts Nikki Haley for ‘warning’ about Biden possibly choosing Warren for VP

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

In a tweet from this Friday, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned of a potential Biden-Warren ticket, writing that if Joe Biden wins in November, "it's clear" that Elizabeth Warren "will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name's on the ticket."

https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley/status/1284126538871570432

But in the comment thread that opened up beneath Haley's tweet, people wondered what exactly the problem is, some even jokingly suggesting that she's doing Biden's campaigning for him.

https://twitter.com/stan_okl/status/1284197315226431490

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump flips out after Fox’s Chris Wallace tells him Joe Biden doesn’t support defunding police

Published

60 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump interrupted an interview with Chris Wallace on Friday, after the Fox News host told him that former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to "defund" police departments.

The incident occurred as the two were discussing a rise in crime.

"It's because they want to defund the police -- and Biden wants to defund the police," Trump said.

"Sir, he does not," Wallace interjected.

"Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders," Trump began.

"And it says nothing about defunding the police," Wallace insisted.

"Oh really? It says abolish. It says -- let's go. Get me the charter, please," Trump said, interrupting the interview.

