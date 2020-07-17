Breonna Taylor was alive after being shot by cops — but received no medical attention for 20 minutes: report

According to a new report from the Courier Journal, after three Louisville police officers fired more than 20 bullets into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, striking her five times, she remained alive for at least 5 minutes but no one made an effort to save her.

Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker said she was alive for at least 5 minutes as he called her mom and yelled for help.

“[Police are] yelling like, ‘Come out, come out,’ and I’m on the phone with her (mom). I’m still yelling help because she’s over here coughing and, like, I’m just freaking out,” Walker said in police interview hours after the shooting.

The new details contradict an official coroner’s account, that said she died within a minute of the shooting.

For more than 20 minutes after Taylor was shot, she received no medical attention according to dispatch logs.

“Breonna, who was unarmed in her hallway, was struck by several rounds of gunfire. She was not killed immediately,” Taylor family attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker wrote in a revised lawsuit. “Rather, she lived for another five to six minutes before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home.”

