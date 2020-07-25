Quantcast
Brett Favre blasted for golfing with Trump as the president procrastinates on coronavirus response

21 mins ago

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre spent Saturday playing golf with Donald Trump at the president’s private golf resort in New Jersey.

The White House released a picture of the two posing on the links..

Favre was blasted for golfing with Trump while America’s coronavirus fatalities approach 150,000.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

