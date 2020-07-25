Brett Favre blasted for golfing with Trump as the president procrastinates on coronavirus response

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre spent Saturday playing golf with Donald Trump at the president’s private golf resort in New Jersey.

The White House released a picture of the two posing on the links..

Favre was blasted for golfing with Trump while America’s coronavirus fatalities approach 150,000.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

UNREAL!! Today Trump is FUCK**NG playing golf with celebrities at his exclusive country club while 32 million Americans are on unemployment benefits (which end foe many Friday) and over 1,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 in the past 4 days!! https://t.co/HYgbiblqaS — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 25, 2020

so Brett Favre still sending out dick pics smh pic.twitter.com/GYdLAqv4oQ — On The Point (@pointerdave) July 25, 2020

Brett Favre: good at reading a defense, bad at reading a room. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 25, 2020

Today, Brett Favre threw an interception and it was returned for 149,296 deaths. pic.twitter.com/vr32WRftKQ — JRehling (@JRehling) July 25, 2020

While The country is Dealing with Covid-19

147,000 Dead

4 million infected

42 million Unemployed

Our President, Donald Trump, is Golfing at his own Property, on Tax Payers Dime with Brett Favre.#TrumpIsAnIdiot #TrumpVirus

Anyone Think Trump Gives a Shit about Americans? pic.twitter.com/d6LHRHAagV — SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) July 25, 2020

US is in crisis and Trump is playing golf. I just lost all respect for Brett Favre. pic.twitter.com/O1wxKptSNS — Chrissix (@Chrissix20) July 25, 2020

I saw Brett Favre trending and thought oh no, did he send out a dick pic again and yes he did pic.twitter.com/mhOKuicHGM — Annoyed Nerd 😷 (@i_am_puddle) July 25, 2020

Brett Favre wants you to know that he is golfing with Trump and is cool with Nazi's. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) July 25, 2020

Trump and Brett Favre Golfing

So glad 140K deaths and 4 million infections have touched him pic.twitter.com/d9VpSQ7KCa — Nicolas Argy, MD, JD (@NicolasArgy) July 25, 2020

I’m locked in my #LosAngeles apartment shivering from fever and Trump is tweeting out photos of him golfing with Brett Favre. #COVIDー19 — Johnathan S. Perkins, Esq. 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) July 25, 2020

Everyone grieves in their own way.https://t.co/dLibVi2E9M — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 25, 2020

Smiling with a thumbs up like our country isn’t collapsing @ProjectLincoln — Dr. Pissed Off Radiologist (@responsibleMDs) July 25, 2020

How many Americans will die from the #TrumpVirus while Trump Golfs with Brett Favre today? pic.twitter.com/4Z5l4ENVMb — SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) July 25, 2020

Someone let Brett Favre know that he's golfing with Nero because Rome is burning and he doesn't give a damn. https://t.co/7BaQ2uiSOv — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 25, 2020

The U.S. is up to 1,140 Coronavirus deaths per day, more than double the number from two months ago. The President is golfing with Brett Favre. If you have a problem with that, the White House would like you to shut up and die. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 25, 2020

