British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of ‘Midnight Express’, dies at 76
British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included “Bugsy Malone,” “Fame”, “Midnight Express” and “Evita,” has died at 76.
A statement from the director’s family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.
Parker was one of Britain’s most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes “Mississippi Burning, “The Commitments” and “Angela’s Ashes.” Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.
Trump responds to Obama’s eulogy: I did much more for minorities than he did
In the wake of former President Barack Obama's widely-revered eulogy at the funeral for the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, President Trump was asked by a reporter this Friday about his thoughts on Obama's record when it comes to minorities.
"Well, he did a bad job for minorities," Trump said. "I did much more for minorities than he did."
Trump went on to say that he did a much better job than Obama "by far" for "African Americans, for Asian Americans, for women, for any group you look at -- far better than Obama did."
Coronavirus infected hundreds of children at US summer camp
Hundreds of children contracted the coronavirus at a summer camp in the US state of Georgia last month, health authorities said Friday, adding to a growing body of evidence that minors are both susceptible to infection and vectors of transmission.
The virus infected at least 260 of the 597 attendees, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, adding that the true number was probably higher since test results were only available for 58 percent of the group.
The camp ignored the CDC's advice that all participants in summer camps wear cloth masks -- requiring them only for staff.
Pastor tests positive for coronavirus one week after attending round table event with Trump
About a week after a Tennessee pastor attended a round table event at the White House, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, WVLT reports.
Pastor Perry Cleek of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church began feeling symptoms almost a week after the event.
“It started with a really severe cough that lasted two or three days but it’s mostly gone,” Cleek said, adding that he never came into close proximity of President Trump.
“Before we were even allowed in we were tested,” Cleek said. “And at that time I tested negative.”