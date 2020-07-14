Burger King unveils Whopper from cows on green diet
For those seeking to tackle climate change and get a fast food fix, Burger King has the answer — a Whopper from cows that fart and burp less.
The fast-food giant announced Tuesday that select restaurants in five US cities — New York, Miami, Portland, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas — would be serving Whoppers made from “reduced methane emissions” beef.
The chain says that adding just 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to a cow’s diet late in life could reduce their output of methane, a greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.
Initial study results revealed an up to 33 percent reduction in methane emissions from cows on the new diet in the last three to four months of their lives, Burger King said.
“At Burger King, we believe that delicious, affordable, and convenient meals can also be sustainable,” said global chief marketing officer Fernando Machado.
But the company, which worked with two scientists on the project, said it hopes to inspire other groups to make similar moves by making their findings public.
“If the whole industry, from farmers, meat suppliers, and other brands join us, we can increase scale and collectively help reduce methane emissions that affect climate change,” Machado said.
Burger King had already moved to respond to changing tastes of environmentally conscious customers who limit their meat intake by offering a vegetarian Whopper last year.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Largest bank in the US holds back $10 billion anticipating Americans won’t be able to pay their mortgage
Last week it was revealed that nearly one-third of Americans couldn't pay their mortgages or their rent. It's the third month in a row with over 30 percent of American renters and homeowners showing that they're in trouble, despite the stimulus check from Washington.
Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal wrote that the largest bank in the United States, JP Morgan Chase, put aside $10 billion, anticipating that the numbers of home loan defaults are going to get far worse.
Burger King unveils Whopper from cows on green diet
For those seeking to tackle climate change and get a fast food fix, Burger King has the answer -- a Whopper from cows that fart and burp less.
The fast-food giant announced Tuesday that select restaurants in five US cities -- New York, Miami, Portland, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas -- would be serving Whoppers made from "reduced methane emissions" beef.
The chain says that adding just 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to a cow's diet late in life could reduce their output of methane, a greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.
Initial study results revealed an up to 33 percent reduction in methane emissions from cows on the new diet in the last three to four months of their lives, Burger King said.
2020 Election
Trump wallowing in self-pity as COVID-19 pandemic derails his re-election plans: report
According to a report from Bloomberg, a "struggling" Donald Trump is not making any effort to disguise his disappointment that his plans to serve a second term as president have fallen to pieces due to both coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of the economy -- including massive job losses -- that ensued after the country shut down.
With presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden taking leads both nationally and in previously reliable Republican states like Florida, Texas and North Carolina, the Bloomberg report notes that the embattled president can't help but indulge in self-pity in front of the press and public.