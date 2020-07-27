‘Burn, loot and kill’: Alveda King clashes with Juan Williams on Fox News during John Lewis ceremony
Alveda King, the Trump-supporting niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., faced off against left-leaning Fox News host Juan Williams during a service for Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Monday.
As Lewis’ body was arriving at the U.S. Capitol, King and Williams disagreed about President Donald Trump’s reaction to the recent protests in Portland, Oregon.
“The whole notion of race in this political moment, in this campaign is central, especially in the wake of the death of George Floyd and after the events of even this past weekend when we saw so much unrest on the streets of America,” Williams explained.
According to Williams, protesters in Portland “are opposing the idea of a president who is sending out anonymous federal forces, their faces covered, no ID, using violent means to somehow suppress protests.”
“And they are now, it seems to me, stirred up in opposition to this president,” he added.
King disagreed: “With all due respect to Juan, the president is working to suppress people in masks breaking into our homes, breaking into our stores, burning down our businesses.”
“We are going to all die, Martin Luther King said that,” she continued. “And we, even in the ’60s, had to have that type of protection. No, that’s not desirable, but the alternative [is to] just let everybody burn, loot, tear up and kill and destroy. That is not a good strategy and the president knows that.”
Williams argued that the U.S. Constitution gives the responsibility for law enforcement to state and local authorities.
“Those local officials have not asked the president for assistance,” he pointed out. “And I think that’s where you see the response coming from some of the agitators. Not to mention, over the weekend, there were reports of white supremacists infiltrating some of these marches to stir up trouble. Again, to provoke the kind of violence that we can all sit here and condemn.”
“But you have to understand the roots of it,” Williams said. “And it’s just so sad that it’s become politicized.”
“You just let them burn and tear up everything!” King complained. “Oh, my goodness, Juan.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
